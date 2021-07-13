Save A Lot to Update Tech Infrastructure

Save A Lot isn’t just updating its stores. On the heels of last week’s news that it plans to remodel all of its stores by 2024, the discount chain is upgrading its technological capabilities.

Save A Lot is partnering with Santa Clara, Calif.-based Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, to create a more advanced mobile- and cloud-first environment with a new tech infrastructure. As the retailer transitions to a wholesale model, it will use Aruba’s Edge Services Platform (ESP), delivered by service provider AT&T, to improve connectivity across its headquarters, distribution centers and stores.

Among other features, the new platform will boost Save A Lot’s network security strategy so that users and devices in all locations can be securely onboarded to the network. At the corporate level, the ESP infrastructure will help create a mobile-first space. In stores, the centralized cloud-based platform will help the company better manage its network and broaden applications.

“We believe Aruba will be a critical unlock for our IT infrastructure and are thrilled to be working with the team to implement a broad range of solutions designed to help us maximize productivity in all of our facilities,” said Jennifer Hopper, CIO at Save A Lot. “Whether in our distribution centers, home office or our stores, empowering our team members with fast and frictionless network access is a top priority. I’m confident Aruba will help us deliver an outstanding experience that will help us further accelerate our transformation.”

Save A Lot plans to complete the first phase of the Aruba ESP deployment by the end of October at seven distribution centers, its St. Louis-based corporate stores, and its headquarters, in St. Ann, Mo. During the second phase, the company will connect its remaining distribution centers and complete the rollout to licensed partners for the remaining retail stores.

Save A Lot has 1,000 stores in 32 states and 14 wholesale distribution centers. The company is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America