Retail Industry Vets Join Board of Save A Lot’s Parent Company

Two new high-profile industry leaders have been appointed to the board of directors at Moran Foods, parent company of the Save A Lot chain. Fred Boehler, president and CEO of Americold Logistics, and Mike Motz, CEO for Staples U.S. retail, will serve as independent directors, effective immediately.

Boehler and Motz join Moran Foods’ board at a key time, as the company shifts to a wholesale business model. “Fred brings extensive supply chain management and grocery experience and throughout his successful career is known for developing innovative, customer-centric supply chain solutions, while Mike brings an abundance of retail and merchandising executive leadership experience from leading consumer brands with deep digital capabilities. Their combined experience will be invaluable as we look to capitalize on the growth opportunities ahead for both Moran Foods and Save A Lot,” said Kenneth McGrath, CEO of Moran Foods.

McGrath, former president and CEO of Lidl U.S., has led extensive efforts to transform and turn around the Save A Lot chain over the last few years, from store upgrades to investments in the retailer's technology infrastructure.

In addition to his executive experience at Americold Logistics, Boehler served as a SVP with SuperValu, Inc. and, before that, held leadership positions at Borders Group, Inc. Likewise, Motz has industry leadership experience beyond his current chief role at Staples. He was president, EVP and chief merchandising officer at Shoppers Drug Mart and COO of Loblaw Companies Ltd.

Headquartered in Missouri, Moran Foods is a premier wholesale grocery distribution company specializing in private brand procurement, serving approximately 1,000 independently owned Save A Lot locations across the country, as well as other retailers. Save A Lot has 1,000 stores in 32 states and 14 wholesale distribution centers. The company is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.