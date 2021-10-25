Save A Lot Celebrates National Pizza Month With New Products

It’s National Pizza Month, and Save A Lot is marking the occasion with a new line of heat-and-eat pizzas.

The discount grocery has added several private label frozen pizzas under the Mantia’s label, including new original thin crust pizzas in cheese, pepperoni, supreme and three meat varieties and new thin crust flavors of buffalo chicken and barbecue chicken. Available in all Save A Lot stores nationwide, the expanded lineup also now includes stuffed crust pizzas available in pepperoni and three meat and a breakfast pizza, topped with breakfast sausage, country gravy, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

“National Pizza Month is a perfect opportunity to expand our Mantia’s collection of affordable, delicious and quality pizzas,” said Tim Schroder, SVP of marketing at Save A Lot. “With these new flavors and crusts, there’s something for everyone. We look forward to introducing new flavors each quarter.”

Whether or not pizzas are on their list, Save A Lot shoppers also have until this weekend to win a shopping spree through a national sweepstakes that closes Oct. 31.

Save A Lot has approximately 1,000 stores in 32 states, and 14 wholesale distribution centers. The Earth City, Mo.-based company is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.