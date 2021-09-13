Progressive Grocer Reveals Inaugural Impact Award Winners

Businesses can be a force for good, and serving others is the foundation on which the food and consumables industry was built. This reality is reflected in the way that grocers, suppliers and service providers positively affect society through environmental, social and governance (ESG) actions.

These actions tend to be profound and wide-ranging, but often aren’t fully appreciated. We saw this throughout the pandemic as companies rose to the challenge of taking care of their communities, employees and customers through innovative approaches, the expansion of existing efforts, and the generous donation of time and resources.

Progressive Grocer sought to address this recognition gap with the creation of a first-of-its-kind Impact Award program designed to honor industry exceptionalism. The goal was to discover and showcase the positive impact that companies large and small are having through their ESG efforts in the following areas:

Sustainability/Resource Conservation

Diversity and Inclusion

Ethical Sourcing/Supply Chain Transparency

Workforce Development/Employee Support

Community Service/Local Impact

Educational Support/Learning Advancement

Food Security/Nutritional Leadership

Philanthropic Innovation/Corporate Giving

Entrepreneurial Support/Free-Enterprise Enablement

The call for entries began this past spring, and the reaction from the industry was outstanding. Stories flowed in during the summer of selfless acts of giving and unique approaches to address complex challenges, highlighting how special and integral the grocery industry is to society.

Entries were evaluated by the PG editorial team, and all of those received were notable, but our goal was to highlight the most inspiring, innovative and exceptional as our 2021 Impact Award winners. These are their stories.