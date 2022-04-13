Save A Lot Appoints Food Retail Veteran to Merchandising Role

Discount grocer Save A Lot has hired retail veteran Trey Johnson to serve as its new chief merchandising officer. Johnson will oversee merchandising and quality assurance, and will also work to strengthen existing relationships with vendors and retail partners.

Johnson’s career has spanned more than 30 years, with stints at Albertsons, Big Lots, Family Dollar, Jewel Food Stores, SuperValu and Walmart. His most recent position was EVP and chief merchandising, marketing and supply chain officer for The Save Mart Cos.

“With his strong track record of success in the grocery business, Trey brings a deep knowledge and understanding of the complex operations involved with merchandising strategies and tactical implementation,” said Leon Bergmann, CEO of Save A Lot. “We’re excited for him to leverage that experience to ensure that Save A Lot’s assortment positions our retail partners to win consistently in their markets.”

“I’m looking forward to supporting Save A Lot’s Retail Partners with an assortment that emphasizes great value and quality for consumers and delivers outstanding profitability to local owners and operators,” said Johnson. “Save A Lot’s commitment to remaining a hometown grocer while maintaining quality and value for families is one I’m excited to help build upon.”

Bergmann was hired for the CEO post in January and took the reins from acting CEO Craig Herkert last month. Bergmann most recently served as CEO for Detroit, Mich.-based Harvest Sherwood Food Distributors, and held leadership positions at Unified Grocers, SuperValu and C&S Holdings.

Save A Lot completed its ongoing re-licensing program and its transition to a pure-play wholesale model in December 2021. Local store operator Save Philly Stores also recently completed 19 full-store remodels across the Philadelphia metro area, as well as locations in New Jersey and Delaware.

Save A Lot has approximately 900 stores in 32 states, and 14 wholesale distribution centers. The Earth City, Mo.-based company is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.