Consumers Increasingly Seek Help From Food Incentive Programs

Many Americans continue to struggle with food insecurity, and healthy food incentive program redemptions are on the rise. Those programs powered by Snap2Save saw an increase in the first quarter of 2022 to total more than $100,000.

Snap2Save currently operates healthy incentive programs at retail locations in Colorado, Illinois and Pennsylvania, and the company says they “are the first steps in developing a broad-based health and wellness incentive platform focused on independent grocery retailers and aimed at rewarding the purchase of healthy foods, as well as a national platform connecting grocers and healthcare providers for FoodRx.”

The company's technology automates healthy food incentive initiatives, with two programs including an application that helps grocers better serve shoppers using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by automating USDA produce incentives, like Double Up Food Bucks.

Nourish Colorado sponsors Double Up Food Bucks programs at several Save A Lot stores in the state.

"Our valuable partnership with Snap2Save and Save-A-Lot allows us to provide critical food access in some of Colorado's underserved communities, helping to address food insecurities by ensuring that shoppers don't have to compromise on fresh produce," said Lonni Byrd, food access manager at Nourish Colorado.

Snap2Save also runs the FoodRx program, which enables health care providers to prescribe fresh produce to those patients who have vouchers for free produce.

"In addition to adding a local grocery store to our nutrition incentive redemption network, Snap2Save has allowed us to work more efficiently with healthcare partners as we grow our Food Bucks Rx produce prescription voucher program,” said Julia Koprak of The Food Trust, which sponsors both produce incentive and FoodRx programs in Pennsylvania. “Through automation and expansion, this platform has the potential to reach more residents as we work toward our mission of delicious, nutritious food for all."

"Good health and food security — with an emphasis on nutrition in the form of fresh produce — are two sides of the same coin,” said Sam Jonas, founder and CEO of Denver-based Snap2Save. “Our goal is to provide technology that effectively supports at-risk consumers and those suffering from chronic conditions."