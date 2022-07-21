H-E-B Adds 5th E-Commerce Fulfillment Center

H-E-B has opened a 50,000-square-foot e-commerce fulfillment center in the Central Texas town of Leander. The facility is expected to employ 150 people and will also utilize various forms of automation to pick and carry out the grocer’s home delivery and curbside orders throughout the region.

This is H-E-B’s fifth e-commerce fulfillment center to be built since 2018, and the company has plans to open additional facilities by the end of next year, including one in Plano that will service the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking for ways to offer Texans a better shopping experience and more options to choose how they shop, pay for, and receive their products,” said Kedar Patel, VP of e-commerce. “Across our business we are adopting innovative technologies that give our partners the tools they need to provide top-quality service to our customers whether they shop online or in our stores.”

During the grand opening of the fulfillment center, H-E-B gave two $2,500 donations to local nonprofits, including the Leander Library Foundation and Open My World Therapeutic Riding Center. The grocer opened its second store in Leander late last year and added an H-E-B Wellness Primary Care center to its first Leander location in May.