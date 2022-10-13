H-E-B Celebrates Texas State Parks With $1M Donation

H-E-B is showing some love for its home state and the environment through a $1 million donation to commemorate 100 years of Texas state parks. The monetary gift will go toward a centennial celebration, which is being launched in January 2023 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.

The move underscores the grocer’s commitment to environmental stewardship and its Our Texas, Our Future commitment. Throughout the centennial celebration, H-E-B will offer commemorative reusable bags, product giveaways at state parks, a line of state park-themed merchandise, in-store visits from Texas state park rangers and more.

[Read more: "H-E-B Crowns 2022’s Quest for Texas Best Winners"]

“In a state rich with majestic landscapes, our support of this effort aims to provide access to our parks and the beauty of our great state for all Texans to enjoy,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B group VP of public affairs, diversity and environmental affairs. “Only a fraction of land in Texas is public land, and it’s our commitment to work with our longtime partner Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation and many other dedicated organizations to protect these precious resources, so Texans can use them for generations to come.”

According to H-E-B, Texas is home to 89 state parks, historic sites and natural areas, with 11 unique ecoregions that are home to nearly 800 species of fish, 634 species of birds and more than 4,600 species of native plants. The retailer and its sustainability-minded Field & Future by H-E-B brand are also supporting the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation with coastal conservation along the Texas Gulf Coast, Black Bear restoration in West Texas and the establishment of a new state park.

H-E-B has also given $13 million to hundreds of environmental organizations in land and water conservation, habitat and coastal preservation, and community cleanups over the past decade, including Keep Texas Beautiful, Texas Conservation Fund, Keep Texas Recycling and the Nature Conservancy in Texas.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.