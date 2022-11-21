H-E-B Capitalizes on Popularity With Branded Merch

Devoted H-E-B fans can now show their pride for their favorite Texas retailer by donning brand-centric merchandise such as T-shirts, socks, baby clothes, shoes, hats and more.

The super regional grocer has launched its H-E-B Brand shop in Kerrville, the Hill Country city where the company was founded in 1905, initially rolling out with the line’s full assortment exclusively at the Kerrville H-E-B on Main Street. While the items are currently available only at the Kerrville location, H-E-B plans to bring the H-E-B Brand Shop to more stores across the Lone Star State, starting early next year. In next year’s rollout, the grocer plans to include stores in every region where it operates.

The H-E-B Brand Shop, which will be located on branded fixtures in store aisles, will feature nearly 60 items celebrating the 117-yearhistory of the Texas-based retailer and showcasing such H-E-B brands and products as H-E-B Bakery, Café Ole by H-E-B and H-E-B Texas Tough. The items in the assortment will include apparel, accessories, drinkware, décor, textiles and toys (see the image gallery below for sample products).

Some distinctive items include “I Love My H-E-B” socks, T-shirts featuring a vintage H-E-B storefront, a heart-shaped sticker declaring love for H-E-B Meal Simple brisket queso, and a baby onesie with a H-E-B badge that reads “H-E-Baby.”

With the new H-E-B Brand Shop, the retailer continues to expand its product offerings beyond food and household items, joining such brands as Home by H-E-B, H-E-B Kitchen & Table, KODI, and Mia’s Mirror.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking for ways to offer our loyal customers exclusive, quality products, and with H-E-B Brand Shop, we’re excited to give our superfans opportunities to celebrate and show off their passion for all things H-E-B,” said Sabina Israelian-Garcia, H-E-B group VP of general merchandise, drug store and beauty.

While the wider rollout of the line’s full assortment is expected in 2023, select stores across Texas currently have H-E-B-themed Christmas ornaments under the H-E-B Brand Shop label available in the seasonal section while supplies last.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The grocer’s store formats include H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.