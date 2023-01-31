H-E-B Topples Amazon as Top U.S. Grocery Retailer

After two years in the top spot, Amazon has ceded first place to H-E-B in the sixth annual dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index (RPI), a comprehensive nationwide study probing the approximately $1 trillion U.S. grocery market. Three years into the pandemic, H-E-B has wrested back its leadership position from Amazon, with Costco following closely behind in second place. Amazon dropped to third, while Wegmans took the fourth spot for the third consecutive year.

The 11 additional retailers with the highest overall customer preference index scores were 5) Sam’s Club, 6) Market Basket, 7) Amazon Fresh, 8) Trader Joe’s, 9) Winco, 10) BJ’s Wholesale, 11) Target, 12) Aldi, 13) ShopRite, 14) Walmart Neighborhood Market and 15) Walmart.

“In 2017, we set out on a journey to understand how customers’ preferences and retailers’ financial results predicted which retailers would last,” said Matt O’Grady, president of the Americas for Chicago-based customer data science firm dunnhumby. “But little did we know that in the ensuing six years, consumers and retailers would have a lifetime of difficulties, including a pandemic that shook consumer behavior and the global economy, a prolonged period of supply change struggles, and a once-in-a-generation inflation crisis. We believe this report can serve as a blueprint to help grocers improve their competitive positions while providing key findings for marketing and consumer preferences.”

The dunnhumby RPI includes the largest 63 retailers in the industry that sell everyday food and nonfood household items. The financial data used in the dunnhumby model comes from Edge by Ascential, and the customer perception data is sourced from dunnhumby’s annual survey of 10,000 U.S. grocery shoppers. Based on dunnhumby’s analysis of 30,000 consumers surveyed between October 2021 and November 2022, there are five drivers of the value proposition: price, promotions and rewards; speed and convenience; quality; digital; and operations.

Key findings from the study include: