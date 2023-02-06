H-E-B Reveals Details on Long-Awaited Store in DFW Metroplex

After months of planning, Texas-based H-E-B has officially started construction on its Mansfield H-E-B store that is scheduled to open in spring 2024. H-E-B Mansfield joins H-E-B Alliance in Fort Worth, which is also under construction and set to open in spring 2024, as the first locations for the company’s flagship format stores in Tarrant County. H-E-B also operates a Central Market location in Fort Worth.

“We’re extremely excited to strengthen our commitment to the DFW [Dallas-Fort Worth] Metroplex with our move into Mansfield,” said H-E-B EVP of North West Food/Drug Juan-Carlos Rück. “Our H-E-B locations across North Texas continue to stir up great excitement with customers, and this H-E-B store will allow us to answer the long-standing call for an H-E-B in this thriving community.”

The 118,000-square-foot Mansfield H-E-B store will be located at the corner of US 287 and Broad Street. H-E-B owns roughly 28 acres at the site.

Inside and out, the grocer designed the store to reflect the character unique to the Mansfield community and emphasized environmental sustainability, incorporating several energy-efficient inclusions such as CO2 refrigeration units and LED lighting. The site also boasts extensive native landscaping.

Some other store features include: