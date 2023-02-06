Advertisement
H-E-B Reveals Details on Long-Awaited Store in DFW Metroplex

Mansfield among 1st locations for company’s flagship format stores in Tarrant County
H-E-B Mansfield
The move into Mansfield, Texas, reinforces H-E-B's commitment to serve more customers in the dynamic and growing DFW area.

After months of planning, Texas-based H-E-B has officially started construction on its Mansfield H-E-B store that is scheduled to open in spring 2024. H-E-B Mansfield joins H-E-B Alliance in Fort Worth, which is also under construction and set to open in spring 2024, as the first locations for the company’s flagship format stores in Tarrant County. H-E-B also operates a Central Market location in Fort Worth.

“We’re extremely excited to strengthen our commitment to the DFW [Dallas-Fort Worth] Metroplex with our move into Mansfield,” said H-E-B EVP of North West Food/Drug Juan-Carlos Rück. “Our H-E-B locations across North Texas continue to stir up great excitement with customers, and this H-E-B store will allow us to answer the long-standing call for an H-E-B in this thriving community.”

The 118,000-square-foot Mansfield H-E-B store will be located at the corner of US 287 and Broad Street. H-E-B owns roughly 28 acres at the site.

Inside and out, the grocer designed the store to reflect the character unique to the Mansfield community and emphasized environmental sustainability, incorporating several energy-efficient inclusions such as CO2 refrigeration units and LED lighting. The site also boasts extensive native landscaping.

Some other store features include:

  • A full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with a drive-thru
  • A Texas Backyard department, featuring outdoor essentials
  • A Home by H-E-B home décor department, featuring furniture, woven textiles, and accent pieces from the Haven + Key and Texas Proud collections
  • A craft beer and wine section with a sampling station
  • Sushiya, offering handmade sushi selections made in-store daily and an Asian grill
  • H-E-B Meal Simple, with fresh chef-inspired meals prepared in store
  • Cooking Connection, with live demonstrations and samplings for easy recipes to make at home
  • A True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru
  • H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery
  • H-E-B Wellness Nutrition Services with nutrition expertise from licensed dieticians
H-E-B Mansfield Groundbreaking
H-E-B invested $50,000 in community organizations serving the Mansfield, Texas, area to commemorate the groundbreaking ceremony for a store there.

Job positions at the Mansfield store will range from department managers to cashiers. H-E-B will post all job opportunities to its H-E-B Careers site in the coming months. The Mansfield store is expected to employ approximately 700 employees.

In the meantime, H-E-B has invested $50,000 in community organizations serving the Mansfield area to commemorate the groundbreaking ceremony. H-E-B gifted $10,000 each to Mansfield Women’s Club, Erma Nash Elementary, Willie Brown Academy, Urban Truth and The LOT Downtown.

The rapidly expanding super regional also made news recently in South Texas. H-E-B opened a 110,000-square-footstore in Cibolo, the first location for the retailer in the community northeast of San Antonio.The company will also include a 55,000-square-foot e-commerce fulfillment center in Cibolo, which is expected to open later this year, to help support rising demand of online shopping. 

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 430 stores and 154,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. As a multiformat retailer, H-E-B operates Central Market stores throughout Texas, as well as Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda store formats in Houston. H-E-B also owns Favor Delivery, a delivery service that serves cities across the state. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

