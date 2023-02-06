H-E-B Reveals Details on Long-Awaited Store in DFW Metroplex

Job positions at the Mansfield store will range from department managers to cashiers. H-E-B will post all job opportunities to its H-E-B Careers site in the coming months. The Mansfield store is expected to employ approximately 700 employees.
In the meantime, H-E-B has invested $50,000 in community organizations serving the Mansfield area to commemorate the groundbreaking ceremony. H-E-B gifted $10,000 each to Mansfield Women’s Club, Erma Nash Elementary, Willie Brown Academy, Urban Truth and The LOT Downtown.
The rapidly expanding super regional also made news recently in South Texas. H-E-B opened a 110,000-square-footstore in Cibolo, the first location for the retailer in the community northeast of San Antonio.The company will also include a 55,000-square-foot e-commerce fulfillment center in Cibolo, which is expected to open later this year, to help support rising demand of online shopping.
The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 430 stores and 154,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. As a multiformat retailer, H-E-B operates Central Market stores throughout Texas, as well as Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda store formats in Houston. H-E-B also owns Favor Delivery, a delivery service that serves cities across the state. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.