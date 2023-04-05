H-E-B Takes New Steps to Improve Circular Economy

As H-E-B recaps its sustainability efforts during Earth Month, the Texas retailer is sharing details about new initiatives designed to lighten its environmental footprint. Many of those efforts are aimed at reducing waste and boosting the circular economy.

For example, recycling is now a literal two-way street at H-E-B. The company announced that it is accepting bundled retail plastic bags and other eligible plastic items from customers when they are picking up curbside orders and when they are in-store, at specially marked collection bins. Compared to many municipal recycling programs that do not accept plastic bags or film, H-E-B can take many of those eligible materials, such as shopping bags, produce bags, bread bags, and plastic overwrap, to its own recycling center.

To encourage such recycling, H-E-B recently updated the design of its plastic bags to include more prominent recycling language and refreshed its collection bins to make them stand out more. The grocer also encourages bag recycling via in-store signage.

Beyond the store, H-E-B recently held a school plastic bag recycling challenge across 600 Texas schools and will announce the winners on Earth Day, April 22. Additionally, the retailer teamed with Keep Texas Recycling to provide $157,000 worth of recycling grants to six projects in Texas.

In addition to preventing plastic waste from ending up in landfills, H-E-B is taking other new measures to improve its overall sustainability. The retailer continues to add items to its Field & Future eco-friendlier line of household, personal care and baby products, made with recycled or recyclable content, biodegradable formulas or plant-based ingredients. Also, to support local food systems, H-E-B is expanding its community markets in the Austin area that feature offerings from local suppliers and goods from the Field & Future portfolio. As the chain expands across Texas, it is designing new stores with sustainable features such as solar panels, EV chargers and energy-efficient refrigeration with condensation capture for landscape irrigation.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 430 stores and 154,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The grocer’s store formats include H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda. H-E-B also owns Favor Delivery, a service available in cities across Texas. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.