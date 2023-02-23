H-E-B and Favor Delivery Subsidiary Celebrate 5 Years of Partnership

H-E-B and its wholly-owned subsidiary Favor Delivery are marking the five-year anniversary of their collaboration by donating $100,000 in gifts to nonprofit groups in their home state of Texas. The benefiting organizations were selected based on their work in STEM education for underserved and underrepresented groups.

Since H-E-B acquired Favor Delivery five years ago, the two organizations have curated a delivery service that now serves residents in more than 400 Texas cities. H-E-B has been able to boost its e-commerce presence and capabilities in the state by working closely with Favor, which operates as a separate brand. In turn, Favor has grown to a business with more than 400 team members and more than 70 million deliveries to date.

To celebrate their anniversary, each nonprofit group chosen by H-E-B and Favor Delivery will receive $20,000. Recipients include Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering, with 14 chapters across the state; Code2College in the Austin area; talkSTEM in the DFW area; Compudopt in Houston; and Youth Code Jam in the San Antonio area.

“We are incredibly proud of the work our H-E-B and Favor teams have accomplished, which has enabled us to support Texans across the state,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B’s group VP of public affairs, diversity and environmental affairs. “To commemorate this anniversary, we are proud to support these committed nonprofits that work to expand opportunities in STEM fields for students in underserved communities.”

Added Favor CEO Keith Duncan: “We are honored to celebrate five years of Favor being a part of the H-E-B family by supporting these five organizations’ important work of making high-quality STEM education accessible and inclusive across Texas. Bringing together different perspectives and experiences in STEM is essential to future innovation, and this investment reflects our joint commitment to the communities we serve and the next generation of innovators in Texas.”

As H-E-B and Favor have expanded their offerings and community support since 2018 – especially during the pandemic that spurred many changes and innovations – they also teamed up to introduce the "Be the Change" initiative that is a hallmark of the grocer’s DEI efforts. Through the Be the Change initiative, H-E-B pledges to do its part to advance education, equity and inclusion across Texas.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 430 stores and 154,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The grocer’s store formats include H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda. H-E-B also owns Favor Delivery, a delivery service that serves cities across Texas. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.