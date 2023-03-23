Kroger Going Big in Texas With Trio of New Marketplace Stores

Is there a good old-fashioned grocery showdown brewing in Texas? As H-E-B continues to build up its presence in North Texas, reports have emerged that The Kroger Co. intends to build three larger-format Kroger Marketplace stores in that same region.

Kroger revealed this week that it is set to build new Marketplace locations in Fort Worth, Plano and Melissa, all in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Metroplex. Construction is expected to begin in a few months and the retailer is planning openings for 2024.

As the retailer widens its reach through the anticipated merger with Albertsons Cos. and through expansions of its company-owned banners, Kroger is meeting competition head on. In the DFW area, H-E-B already opened a new store in Plano in November and broke ground in the suburb of Mansfield in February. Shoppers in the Fort Worth area will certainly have more choices in 2024, as the Kroger Marketplace opening will take place close to the unveiling of a new H-E-B on the northern edge of Fort Worth. Kroger already operates nine locations in Fort Worth.

Befitting the Texas surroundings, Kroger Marketplace stores have a bigger footprint. That banner typically offers more departments and general merchandise assortments, including electronics, home goods, apparel and outdoor living items.

“We are excited to bring these stores to areas with booming growth and a need for access to fresh food and essential items,” said Keith Shoemaker, Kroger’s Dallas division president.

Currently, Kroger runs more than 100 stores in North and East Texas. The retailer is amping up its presence and capabilities in other ways in the flourishing North Texas region, opening a new fulfillment center in Dallas last July. The 350,000-square-foot center can fill 18,000 orders a day.

Meanwhile, North Texas is attracting other retailers, too. This month, the city council in Dallas approved plans for a Sprouts Farmers Market to be built in the Oak Cliff district of Dallas.

Serving 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 430 stores and 154,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The grocer’s store formats include H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda. H-E-B also owns Favor Delivery, a service available in cities across Texas. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100. Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs approximately 31,000 associates and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 53 on The PG 100.