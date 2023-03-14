Gordon Food Service Enters Texas With 6 Houston-Area Stores

Family-managed foodservice distributor Gordon Food Service is headed to the Lone Star State as it opens six new Gordon Food Service Stores in the greater Houston area. The stores serve restaurants, food operations and the general public, and the move marks the most locations opened by the company at one time.

The new Gordon Food Service Stores will provide chef-quality food products while also catering to home shoppers with an assortment of packaged and fresh produce and goods, much of which will be prepared on site. Other features include fresh meats available by the piece, pound or case, grab-and-go meal solutions and tortillerias.

"Gordon Food Service Store believes in the power of good food and its ability to bring people together and make moments special," said Tim Grabar, president of Gordon Food Service Stores. "We are excited to open our doors to the greater Houston community and provide the chef-quality food products our stores are known for."

Locations will employ about 40 full- and part-time team members and measure between 25,000 to 30,000 square feet in size. Each store will offer same-day delivery, online ordering for same-day pickup and the Gordon Go! wholesale loyalty program that allows businesses and nonprofit customers to earn points that can be spent like cash or redeemed for checks.