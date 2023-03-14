Advertisement
03/14/2023

Gordon Food Service Enters Texas With 6 Houston-Area Stores

Locations cater to chefs but also focus on products for home shoppers
Emily Crowe
Multimedia Editor
Emily Crowe profile picture
Gordon Food Service Store
Gordon Food Service Stores in the Houston area will offer an assortment of packaged and fresh produce.

Family-managed foodservice distributor Gordon Food Service is headed to the Lone Star State as it opens six new Gordon Food Service Stores in the greater Houston area. The stores serve restaurants, food operations and the general public, and the move marks the most locations opened by the company at one time.

The new Gordon Food Service Stores will provide chef-quality food products while also catering to home shoppers with an assortment of packaged and fresh produce and goods, much of which will be prepared on site. Other features include fresh meats available by the piece, pound or case, grab-and-go meal solutions and tortillerias.

[Read more: "Food-at-Home Inflation Still on the Rise in February"]

"Gordon Food Service Store believes in the power of good food and its ability to bring people together and make moments special," said Tim Grabar, president of Gordon Food Service Stores. "We are excited to open our doors to the greater Houston community and provide the chef-quality food products our stores are known for."

Locations will employ about 40 full- and part-time team members and measure between 25,000 to 30,000 square feet in size. Each store will offer same-day delivery, online ordering for same-day pickup and the Gordon Go! wholesale loyalty program that allows businesses and nonprofit customers to earn points that can be spent like cash or redeemed for checks.

Gordon Food Service
Gordon Food Service Stores offer 15 varieties of gourmet fresh popped popcorn.

Four sites have already opened, including:

  • Houston - FM 1960 W, located at Champions, FM 1960 at Stuebner Airline
  • Houston - Westheimer Rd., located at Westheimer at Dairy Ashford
  • Katy, located at S. Mason Road at Kingsland
  • League City, located at West Main at Hwy 3

Two additional stores, one on Antoine Drive and another on Braeswood Boulevard in Houston, will open at later dates.

In addition to expanding its store presence, Gordon Food Service has been working with indoor-farming company Square Roots since 2019 to open indoor farms, with the ultimate goal of bringing locally grown food to customers at a global scale. The companies opened their latest climate-controlled farm in Shepherdsville, Ky., in December.

Gordon serves foodservice operators in the Midwest, Northeast, Southeast and Southwest regions of the United States and coast to coast in Canada. The company also operates more than 170 Gordon Food Service Store locations in the United States.

Also Worth Reading

    You May Also Like

    Advertisement