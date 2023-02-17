Foxtrot Officially Opens in Texas Capital

Modern convenience store Foxtrot Market is opening the doors to its latest outpost, in Austin, Texas. The 2,500-square-foot location, at 4818 Burnet Road, north of downtown, will offer Foxtrot’s all-day cafe concept, as well as its signature curated selection of prepared foods, snacks, local beer and wine, everyday essentials, and more.

The Austin store was designed by Foxtrot’s in-house design team in partnership with architect Scott Magic, of Magic Architecture, and general contractor Franklin Alan. The Foxtrot team worked with local makers, chefs, bakers and brewers to find the best local items to stock, including Bola Pizza, Lick Honest Ice Creams, Teddy V Patisserie, Toasty plant-based dips, Bottle Rocket hot sauce and Chop Chop Ramen.

Local brand partners include Good Juju flower company, Austin Winery and Live Oak Hefeweizen, Pint House Electric Jellyfish, St. Elmo Brewing Carl Kolsch, and Slater IPA on draft. The company has already carried many Austin-based brands such as Siete Foods, Bawi and Kosmic Kombucha.

“It is an amazing feeling to finally open a location in the city that helped bring Foxtrot to life,” said Mike LaVitola, founder and CEO of Chicago-based Foxtrot. “We're thrilled to open our first location in Austin to showcase old friends and new partners in the Austin culinary community, and a great space to enjoy the neighborhood any time of day.”

Foxtrot will expand in Austin this winter with the opening of a location at South 1st and Annie, its largest store to date, at 6,000 square feet. Two additional Austin stores will open later this year at City Hall and the University of Texas at Austin campus on the Drag.

On Jan. 31, the retailer opened a location at 888 17th Street NW in the Farragut Square neighborhood of Washington, D.C., shortly after unveiling another new store in Arlington, Va.

Foxtrot now operates 25 locations across Chicago; Washington, D.C.; Dallas; and Austin, with plans to continue expansion in both existing and new markets.