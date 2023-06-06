H-E-B's Favor Kicks Off 10th Anniversary With Giving Campaign

Favor, the on-demand delivery service and wholly owned subsidiary of Texas retailer H-E-B, is marking its 10th anniversary with a new fundraising campaign benefitting Feeding Texas. Through June 30, the company will donate the equivalent of 10 meals to the hunger-relief group for every completed delivery.

The campaign could net up to 500,000 meals and $125,000 for the Feeding Texas network. "We are thrilled to mark a decade of delivering food from Texas' favorite restaurants, stores and more across our home state," said Keith Duncan, Favor’s CEO. "As we celebrate this major milestone, it is essential for us to give back to the communities that have supported us throughout the past 10 years. With food delivery at the heart of our business and nearly 4 million Texans struggling with hunger and food insecurity, we are dedicated to making a meaningful impact on this critical issue in our communities."

This is a continuation of Favor’s relationship with Feeding Texas. Since 2019, the delivery service has donated the equivalent of 1.4 million meals. "We are immensely grateful for Favor's commitment to fighting summer hunger in Texas. Their ongoing dedication to supporting Feeding Texas and our mission is truly commendable," said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas. "Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of countless individuals and families across the state this summer."

As Favor hits a milestone in its operation, the company reported that its 100,000 contract delivery drivers have made more than 70 million deliveries across more than 400 Texas cities. Generating $1.2 billion in incremental sales for Texas businesses, Favor claims to be the first on-demand delivery service to achieve profitability, back in 2017. H-E-B acquired Favor in 2018 as another way to boost its own digital business.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.