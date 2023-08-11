Island Pacific Unveils New Store in SoCal

Filipino-American grocery chain Island Pacific is celebrating the grand opening of its latest outpost in Granada Hills, Calif. The location the San Fernando Valley is the company’s 19th store in the region.

The grand opening on Aug. 11 will be livestreamed on grocer’s Facebook page. The event will feature live musical and cultural performances, along with entertainment from a local deejay playing traditional and contemporary Filipino songs.

Shoppers can browse Island Pacific’s signature fresh seafood, meat, produce and specialty items from the Philippines and other Asian countries. An in-store food court offers authentic fare from partners including Max Fried Chicken, Crab Mentality, San Honore Bakery and PhilHouse, which sells combo meals and party planners in addition to individual menu items. The new store also carries non-food items such as apparel, health and beauty products and cookware.

Island Pacific’s new location was designed to create a welcoming environment, promoting Filipino culture and language. Artist Krystian Kabuary added ancient Baybayin script throughout the store, using words for different food items across store shelves and displays, while another locally-famous artist, Bodeck Luna, painted a colorful mural.

Following the grand opening, the grocer will host other events and promotions, such as cooking demos, rotating art exhibits and cultural workshops. Customers can enroll in a rewards program for extra savings and benefits and download the retailer’s mobile app to place online orders, scroll through weekly ads and get store updates. Delivery is free with no service charges.

Island Pacific also publishes dozens of recipes online for authentic Filipino dishes and other favorite items across all dayparts. Recipe sharing is part of the grocer’s mission to boost awareness of the culture’s diverse culinary traditions.

Founded in 2000, Island Pacific operates 17 stores in California and three in Las Vegas. Earlier this summer, the grocer announced that it hired a new chief marketing officer, Christine Peebles, to lead marketing efforts and guide process improvements.