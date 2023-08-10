California Grocers Association Introduces Industry Podcast

The California Grocers Association (CGA) has launched its first podcast, “CGA Radio,” for grocery and food industry professionals. Introduced on Friday, July 28, the podcast covers the people, ideas and brands influencing California’s grocery community.

Hosted by CGA Communication Specialist Grace Becker, the first season of “CGA Radio” features “people you should meet” in the food and grocery business. These guests help draw connections between the food industry and the world around us, lending their perspective on compelling topics from education to food insecurity, store design, organics, and solving hunger.

“‘CGA Radio’ thoughtfully peels back different layers of the food and grocery world to allow those working in the industry to connect more deeply to their field,” noted CGA Senior Director of Communications Nate Rose.

Season one guests include Cardenas Markets VP of Construction and Maintenance Veronica Jimenez; social impact entrepreneur Mark Brand; CGA President and CEO Ron Fong; Raley’s SVP of Store Operations Levi Wingo; and Todd Linsky, principal and owner of Todd Linsky Consulting. The first season consists of five episodes and is supported by Irving, Texas-based Kimberly-Clark Corp. CGA Radio is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify, and listeners can subscribe to be notified of new episodes. Season two is due later this year.

“CGA is thrilled to release its first-ever podcast to allow members to engage with another side of the industry,” said Fong.

A nonprofit, statewide trade association, Sacramento-based CGA has a membership of more than 300 retailer members operating 6,000-plus brick-and-mortar stores, and about 150 grocery supply companies. Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas operates 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Markets banner. Cardenas is one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, with stores in California, Nevada and Arizona. With more than 230 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under eight well-known banners, West Sacramento, Calif.-based The Raley’s Companies is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.