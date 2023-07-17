Raley’s Reveals Important Promotion in Public, Political Spheres

Family-owned The Raley’s Companies has promoted Chelsea Minor to VP of community impact and public affairs, whereas she previously held an executive director title. Since joining the teamin 2015, Minor has represented The Raley’s Companies in the public and political spheres.

“Chelsea is an outstanding contributor and thought leader as well as a trusted advisor,” said Keith Knopf, president and CEO of The Raley’s Companies. “Her knowledge and expertise have greatly contributed to our success and growth since joining. Chelsea makes important things happen both in the company and in the communities in which we do business. I am grateful for her dedication and leadership.”

[Read more: “EXCLUSIVE: Q&A With New Bashas' President Steve Mayer”]

In recent years, Minor was instrumental in facilitating the organization's growth with several key acquisitions. She is one of The Raley’s Companies’ shared service leaders, developing and executing consumer, public affairs and brand reputation strategies for the enterprise.

As VP, Chelsea oversees public relations, governmental affairs, communications, community impact and sustainability, leading the strategy and direction for the entire enterprise. In partnership with board member Julie Teel, Minor also runs the company’s charitable foundation, Raley’s Food for Families. Her leadership spans the company’s trade areas of California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico and four Tribal Nations, encompassing the Raley’s and Bashas’ divisions.

Teel, who is also president of Raley’s Food for Families, said that Minor is the epitome of the company’s culture and values, always placing the needs of team members and communities first.

“I am honored to serve as an executive leader for The Raley’s Companies,” said Minor. “The organization has become a regional grocery powerhouse in the West, and I am excited to continue to advance our brands and vision in the communities we serve.”

Prior to The Raley’s Companies, Minor worked for KP Public Affairs, supporting California companies with public affairs and public relations services. She started in California politics as a fellow in the Jesse M. Unruh Assembly Fellowship Program and worked in the California State Assembly. Minor is the chair of the California Retailers Association, chair of the Metro Chamber Political Action Committee (PAC) and a public appointee for the California Cattle Council.

With more than 230 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under eight well-known banners, West Sacramento, Calif.-based The Raley’s Companies is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.