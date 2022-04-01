Cardenas Markets Names VP of Real Estate & Construction

Cardenas Markets has promoted Veronica Jimenez to the position of VP of real estate and construction. Reporting directly to COO Prabash Coswatte, Jimenez will oversee the day-to-day operations of the company’s real estate, construction and maintenance departments.

“Veronica possesses an in-depth understanding of commercial real estate and construction in addition to a unique ability to provide architectural support and interior design expertise,” noted Coswatte. “She is an exceptional and dynamic leader dedicated to growing the next generation of Cardenas Markets.”

Jimenez joined Cardenas as a consultant in 2019 and became director of construction last year. Prior to joining Cardenas, she was president of VJ Casa, an international boutique interior design firm where she provided interior design and architectural support for two major Southern California supermarket chains.

Jimenez was also director of design for HPA Architecture, with offices in Irvine and Oakland, Calif., and senior project designer for Del Mar Lighting and Architectural Design in Downey, Calif.

Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas operates 52 stores under the Cardenas banner and seven stores under the Cardenas Ranch Markets banner. It’s one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, with stores in California, Nevada and Arizona.