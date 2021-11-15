Cardenas Markets Foundation Awards $118K in Scholarships

Cardenas Markets, one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the United States, is investing in the future of its communities by awarding 59 scholarships to local students pursuing a higher education degree while serving those around them. Recipients of the scholarships from the Cardenas Markets Foundation received $2,000 towards their studies.

“The fact that we can give back is so important to us,” said Adam Salgado, chief marketing officer for Cardenas Markets and president of the Cardenas Markets Foundation. “Hispanics have had financial challenges to remain in school, and we are proud to do what we can to help our future leaders achieve their educational goals.”

The company received nearly 400 applications from students in California, Arizona and Nevada for this year’s scholarship program. Winners – most of whom are seeking a bachelor’s degree – were chosen based on their academic qualifications, financial need and leadership attributes.

Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas operates 52 stores under the Cardenas banner and seven stores under the Cardenas Ranch Markets banner. The company operates stores in California, Nevada and Arizona.