Cardenas Offering Fully Prepared Holiday Dinners

Cardenas Markets’ fully prepared holiday dinners are once more available to order. The hispanic grocer’s Cocina department has created five convenient options for up to 12 people: Turkey Dinner, Spiral Ham Dinner, Rib Dinner, Pork Leg Dinner and Almond Pork Loin Dinner.

Each meal comes with 2 pounds of mashed potatoes, 2 pounds of stuffing, 16 ounces of gravy, 12 dinner rolls and a 22-ounce pumpkin pie. Customers can choose ready-to-heat dinner packages or, for an additional charge, heated dinners.

“The holiday season centers on family, friends and amazing food,” noted Adam Salgado, Cardenas’ chief marketing officer. “Cardenas Markets is committed to providing convenient options for our customers so they can spend less time cooking and more quality time with their loved ones and friends this holiday season.”

To order a holiday dinner, customers can visit their nearest Cardenas store or call 1-855-534-3782. Prices vary by region and orders should be placed at least 48 hours in advance.

Other food retailers that have already rolled out holiday meal offerings include FreshDirect, Natural Grocers and Sprouts Farmers Market.

Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas operates 52 stores under the Cardenas banner and seven stores under the Cardenas Ranch Markets banner. One of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, the company operates stores in California, Nevada and Arizona.

Phoenix-based Sprouts, which employs about 35,000 associates at 360-plus stores in 23 states, is No. 48 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers is No. 95 on The PG 100. Bronx, N.Y.-based e-grocer FreshDirect is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize that operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on PG’s list.