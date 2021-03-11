Sprouts Enables Shoppers to Pre-order for Turkey Day

Now through Nov. 22, customers at Sprouts Farmers Market can reserve turkeys and holiday meats, prepared meals and party trays online.

“The holidays are one of my favorite seasons at Sprouts,” said CEO Jack Sinclair. “Our specialty markets are brimming with unique finds and better-for-you options that bring a splash of goodness to any holiday occasion or activity. Our team is dedicated to making this holiday the best one yet with simple online pre-orders and delicious offerings like organic and natural turkeys raised without any antibiotics ever. And just like a farmers’ market, you’re destined to find something special to take home, be it a tasty new wine or artisanal cheese.

Thanksgiving items that can be pre-ordered online are:

Natural Turkey (no antibiotics, ever): 12-14 pounds and 18-20 pounds

Free-Range Organic Turkey: 10-12 pounds

USDA Choice Beef Standing Rib Roast: 6 or 8 pounds

No Antibiotics Ever Spiral-Sliced Ham : 8-10 pounds

No Antibiotics Ever Uncured Spiral-Sliced Ham with no Added Sugar: 8-10 pounds

Five fully prepared meal options, ready to heat and serve (vegan roast option available)

Ready-to-serve party trays, including fresh fruit and veggie trays, meats and cheeses, hearty sandwiches, and desserts

Pre-orders may be picked up until Thanksgiving Day at noon. December pre-orders resume Dec. 6.

Also, starting Nov. 14, shoppers can place delivery and curbside pickup orders for holiday meats, fully prepared meals and thousands of holiday ingredients online. Thanksgiving Day delivery is available while supplies last.

Sprouts exclusives include Sprouts Gluten-free Rosemary & Sage Stuffing, Kevin's Paleo Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Tattooed Chef Riced Cauliflower Stuffing, sweet and savory cheeses for charcuterie, Sprouts Cellar Picks wine varieties, and such baked goods as ready-to-decorate Gingerbread Houses and Yogi Reindeer Cookie Kits (available mid-November), Hot Cocoa Bombs and Chocolate Yule logs, and Holiday Crown Cakes with fruit.

The grocer’s stores will be open Thanksgiving Day 7 a.m.-4 p.m.; Christmas Eve 7 a.m.–7 p.m.; closed Christmas Day; New Year’s Eve 7 a.m.–8 p.m.; and New Year’s Day 7 a.m.–10 p.m. (regular hours).

Phoenix-based Sprouts, which employs about 35,000 associates at 360-plus stores in 23 states, is No. 48 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.