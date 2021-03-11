Grill Maker Launches Traeger Provisions Meal Boxes

Traeger Grills, the creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, has rolled out Traeger Provisions, a line of meal boxes providing high-quality ingredients and special instructions to prepare, cook and serve a gourmet meal.

The all-inclusive meal boxes serve four to 16 people and are available in the continental United States. Customers can customize their meal box with a choice of premium cuts of high-quality protein, including Wagyu beef brisket, Berkshire St. Louis ribs and Poulet Rouge chicken, paired with rubs, sauces and extras, to mix and match with a range of side dishes such as bourbon baked beans with bacon, and mac and cheese with herbed breadcrumbs.

Each meal box was created by Traeger’s in-house culinary team, with proteins responsibly sourced from premium suppliers, and carefully sealed, frozen and shipped to preserve flavor and freshness. The premium boxes are designed to be served for any occasion, making cooking easy and convenient, with prices ranging from $100 to $300 based on protein selection and box size. The company anticipates a market opportunity of up to $20 billion, with the ability to reach 1 million customers over the next several years.

“Traeger Provisions continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible for every home cook to make in their own backyard,” said Jeremy Andrus CEO of Salt Lake City-based Traeger. “In response to consumer demand for home cooking options, we are empowering consumers with inspiration, high-quality ingredients and direction to easily create an exceptional culinary experience right at home. As a premium addition to our consumables category, this is a natural extension of our brand and offers a new occasion for our Traegerhood community and for new customers to experience and enjoy Traeger. Following a six-month test in four markets, we are extremely pleased with the strong response, with 92% of participants expressing intent to purchase again, and 58% indicating interest in four or more boxes per year.”

Traeger is also offering two limited-edition Thanksgiving meal options leading up to the holiday: chef-selected turkey halves for large or small gatherings, or an Italian-style porchetta for those looking to begin a new tradition. Both meals are paired with gourmet versions of classic holiday sides, desserts and snacks, including apricot, mushroom and bacon stuffing, mashed potatoes with roasted garlic compound butter, and pumpkin pie.

Traeger pellet grills use all-natural hardwood fuel to infuse food with flavorful smoke. The company’s pellet grills use wood-fired convection power to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system.