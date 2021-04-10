Instacart Adds Sunbasket Meal Kits to Offering

Instacart has signed up its first pure-play meal kit company: Sunbasket.

Instacart has teamed up with the meal kit provider to offer a la carte weekly delivery fulfilled by Sunbasket. Through the Sunbasket storefront on Instacart, customers can now order any meal available on the following week’s menu at the press of a button. All meals begin at $11.99 per serving and follow Sunbasket’s ever-evolving menu of chef-curated meals delivered straight to consumers' doors.

“Consumers are increasingly looking for convenience, and we see prepared meal and grocery delivery as a permanent fixture in the dining landscape,” said Don Barnett, CEO of Sunbasket. “Sunbasket is excited to offer more delivery choices of our restaurant-quality, nutritious meals through our partnership with Instacart, bringing our menu options to a larger audience.”



Meal kit providers have benefited from the pandemic, with companies such as HelloFresh and Blue Apron reporting sales surges.

In January, Sunbasket rebranded from a meal kit-only platform to a full-service, meal delivery company. The brand has since expanded their menu to offer a variety of options, such as single-serve Fresh & Ready, ready-to-heat meals, protein add-ons, lunch and breakfast options, and snacks.

Sunbasket’s partnership with Instacart is one of many new initiatives as the brand continues to offer customers easy solutions for healthy, delicious eating.