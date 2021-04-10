Instacart Adds Sunbasket Meal Kits to Offering

Instacart has signed up its first pure-play meal kit company: Sunbasket.
Instacart has teamed up with the meal kit provider to offer a la carte weekly delivery fulfilled by Sunbasket. Through the Sunbasket storefront on Instacart, customers can now order any meal available on the following week’s menu at the press of a button. All meals begin at $11.99 per serving and follow Sunbasket’s ever-evolving menu of chef-curated meals delivered straight to consumers' doors.
“Consumers are increasingly looking for convenience, and we see prepared meal and grocery delivery as a permanent fixture in the dining landscape,” said Don Barnett, CEO of Sunbasket. “Sunbasket is excited to offer more delivery choices of our restaurant-quality, nutritious meals through our partnership with Instacart, bringing our menu options to a larger audience.”
Meal kit providers have benefited from the pandemic, with companies such as HelloFresh and Blue Apron reporting sales surges.
In January, Sunbasket rebranded from a meal kit-only platform to a full-service, meal delivery company. The brand has since expanded their menu to offer a variety of options, such as single-serve Fresh & Ready, ready-to-heat meals, protein add-ons, lunch and breakfast options, and snacks.
Sunbasket’s partnership with Instacart is one of many new initiatives as the brand continues to offer customers easy solutions for healthy, delicious eating.
“At Instacart, we’re committed to making the shopping experience easy by offering customers a wide selection of groceries and goods from the retailers they know and love,” said Blake Wallace, New Retail Partnerships at Instacart. “We’re excited today to bring Sunbasket’s wide range of meal options to the Instacart Marketplace, providing more customers with access to their healthy and delicious meals directly to their doors — no subscription required. Whether looking to learn a new recipe or too busy to make it to the store, we’re continuing to find new ways to give families a seamless shopping experience and convenient options for healthy eating.”