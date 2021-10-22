Helping Customers Better Their Homemade Meals

Homemade meals carry a cachet of being healthy and nutritious — a notion borne out by several research studies, including two studies published in the Public Health Nutrition journal.

In the first study, researchers used national survey data to examine the relationship between cooking frequency and diet quality among U.S. adults. They found that in households where someone cooked dinner frequently — six to seven times per week — adults consumed, on average, fewer calories, and less fat and sugar per day, compared with households where someone cooked dinner just once per week or not at all.

In the second study, the researchers compared cooking frequency and Healthy Eating Index (HEI) scores among U.S. adults. The HEI measures diet quality — the higher the score, the better. Overall, HEI scores were higher among adults in households where someone cooked dinner at least seven times per week versus those in households where dinner was cooked zero to two times per week.

While research supports the nutritional benefits of cooking at home, there’s still room for improvement, and many shoppers want specific guidance for bettering their own homemade meals.

Healthy Cooking Considerations

The supermarket is the ideal venue to equip shoppers with healthy cooking skills through multiple channels, including in-store and virtual classes and demos, “cook-alongs” with accompanying recipes and tips, and online recipes and videos.

When it comes to the nutritional value of meals and recipes, retail dietitians are experts at addressing trouble spots in the American diet, such as shortfalls on fruits, vegetables, whole grains and dairy, and not consuming enough calcium, potassium, fiber and vitamin D, and too much added sugar, saturated fat and sodium.

Beyond nutrition, team up with your dietitians on several other factors that can help lead to successful programs: