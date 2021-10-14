Thrive Market Debuts Shoppable Healthy Cookbook

Online grocer Thrive Market has put out its first cookbook. The innovative publication features more than 60 recipes that can be made in 30 minutes or under with better-for-you ingredients that readers can purchase using single-touch “add to cart” QR codes.

The book “Healthy Living Made Easy,” is exclusively available on Thrive Market’s website for $24.99, and is also being offered as an accompanying gift, for a limited time and while supplies last, for new Thrive Market members when they place their first order. Almost all of the recipe ingredients can be found at member-only prices on the site. The recipes for the book were contributed by 20-plus health-and-wellness experts, chefs and company founders, among them Mark Sisson, of Primal Kitchen; Amanda Chantal Bacon, of Moon Juice; and Melissa Urban, of Whole30.

“At Thrive Market, our mission is simple: make healthy living easy and affordable for everyone,” noted Nick Green, co-founder and CEO of Los Angeles-based Thrive Market. “This cookbook is an extension of our vision — tangible proof that you don’t need to spend a lot of time or money to make a meal for your family that’s also mindful of your values and lifestyle choices.”

Each recipe in the cookbook is marked specifically with dietary icons that are personalized to members’ lifestyle values, including gluten-free, nut-free, dairy-free, grain-free, vegan and egg-free.

“There has never been a more important time to engage in our mission to make healthy living easy and affordable to everyone,” continued Green. “We have seen a groundswell of excitement for our members making choices that benefit their families and their health, themselves and the planet. We also recognize that this is the time to vote with their dollar, and we’re removing another barrier to entry for shopping for good-for-the-planet goods by sharing sourcing stories and background on hundreds of products throughout the book, highlighting the personal stories behind each.”

Published by Thrive Market, “Healthy Living Made Easy” was printed on carbon-neutral and FSC paper.

An online membership-based market, Thrive Market offers a curated selection of organic and non-GMO products, with 90-plus filters and values allowing members to shop by diet and lifestyle. The company has been carbon neutral since its founding in 2014, with a commitment to be carbon negative in 2025 and is the largest grocer to ever receive B Corporation certification.