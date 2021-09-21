Cardenas Markets Names VP of IT

Cardenas Markets has promoted Arnold Perez to the position of VP of information technology. Perez will report directly to COO Prabash Coswatte and oversee the day-to-day operations of the company’s IT team.

“Arnold brings extensive experience leading and executing IT strategies across various business sectors to his new role,” said Coswatte, who was promoted to his latest position with the grocer earlier this month. “His expertise and leadership will continue to drive Cardenas Markets’ digital transformation and innovation to support our company’s business needs, in addition to evolving customer shopping preferences.”

Perez joined Cardenas in 2019, bringing to the company more than 20 years of IT leadership experience focused on infrastructure engineering, project management and operations across various industries, among them fashion retail, banking, media and entertainment, semiconductor manufacturing, supply chain, and petroleum.

Before coming to Cardenas, he was senior director of enterprise infrastructure services for BCBG Max Azria, supporting more than 700 domestic and international retail fronts and four distribution centers. He was also director of infrastructure operations and services for Semtech; VP infrastructure services for Downey Savings and Loan; and manager of network services for Ingram Micro.

Perez earned a bachelor of science degree in electronics engineering technology from DeVry Institute of Technology.

Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas operates a total of 52 stores under the Cardenas banner and seven locations under the Cardenas Ranch Markets banner. The company has stores in California, Nevada and Arizona.