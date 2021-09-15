Retailers Roll Out Hispanic Heritage Month Promotions, Events

As Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off today, and runs through Oct. 15, several retailers are marking the occasion with promotions, deals and events.

Minneapolis, Minn.-based Target Corp., for example, is rolling out its first Latino Heritage Month product assortment, with items including apparel, totes, notebooks and an array of gift items. The products were designed by Latino artists and business owners and focus on the themes of diversity, family and community.

Grocery chains with a legacy in the community are likewise honoring Hispanic Heritage Month in various ways. Cardenas Markets one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the United States with main offices in Ontario, Calif., is offering prizes, social media giveaways and recipes for authentic Hispanic meals, along with a traditional “El Grito” experience at one of its locations.

“As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we celebrate the Hispanic culture, its traditions and our valued customers,” remarked Adam Salgado, Cardenas' chief marketing officer. “We wholeheartedly thank our loyal customers and communities where we operate for allowing us to bring the freshest products that celebrate life, family and Hispanic culture to life daily.”

Several other food retailers are hosting activities focusing on Hispanic culture. The Central Market division of San Antonio, Texas-based H-E-B will spotlight Hispanic-owned products and hold virtual cooking classes featuring Hispanic recipes and flavors.

Tops Friendly Markets, Williamsville, NY, is teaming up with vendor partners like Goya, La Preferida, NY Produce and Ole Mexican Foods to showcase authentic products and support local Hispanic organizations such as Ibero American Action League Inc.

“At Tops we are proud to honor the lives and achievements of Hispanic Americans throughout our history especially during National Hispanic Heritage Month,” said Kathy Sautter, public and media relations manager. “Together, with the support of our vendor partners, we are proud to be able to give back to our community by making donations to several local not-for-profit organizations throughout our footprint equating to well over $6,000 that truly serve our Hispanic communities each and every day.”

While Hispanic Heritage Month recognizes the history and culture of the U.S. Latinix and Hispanic communities, this segment of the overall market is perennially important and influential. According to a multicultural economy report from the University of Georgia’s Selig Center, the buying power of Hispanic consumers has surged over the past 30 years, from $213 billion in 1990 to $1.9 trillion in 2020. The Latino consumer base comprised 11.1% of U.S. buying power last year, the research found.

