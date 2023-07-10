Bristol Farms to Hit the Road in L.A.

Southern California gourmet grocer Bristol Farms and history-focused digital community LA Explained have teamed up to offer Taste of: LA Gourmet Bus Tour, which will enable attendees to learn about the City of Angels’ most famous brands, founders and food mavens, with a road trip goodie bag of snacks curated by Bristol Farms and worth more than $150.

Riders on the open-air double-decker Starline bus will discover the story of Los Angeles through food during tours taking place on Saturdays and Sundays, July 22 through Aug. 6, at the price of $99 per ticket. Tour participants will receive such treats as a bowl of Chasen’s Famous Chili from Bristol Farms, made with the recipe from a legendary Hollywood eatery in bygone days; a serving of “The Cookie,” the grocer’s chef-created treat; and hot and cold refreshments.

[Read More: “Bristol Farms Offers Jewish Deli Classics for Hanukkah”]

In fact, the former location of Chasen’s now houses a Bristol Farms, with some of the restaurant’s footprint still intact. Here, Bristol Farms and LA Explained have created a collection of archives and ephemera for visitors to experience.

“Bristol Farms is about good food,” noted Adam Caldecott, CEO of Carson, Calif.-based Bristol Farms. “Our partnership with LA Explained takes the discovery experience out of the four walls of our stores. It will tell the story of LA’s diverse culture through a fun and innovative tour showcasing how food brings us together.”

Bristol Farms operates 14 stores in Southern California. It’s an independent operator within the Good Food Holdings family of brands. A subsidiary of Emart (which is part of The Shinsegae Group, a global retailer in Seoul, South Korea), Carson-based Good Food Holdings is also the holding company for four other food retailing brands: Metropolitan Market, Lazy Acres Natural Market, New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Markets. Bristol Farms was one of Progressive Grocer’s Top Regionals.