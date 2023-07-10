Advertisement
Bristol Farms to Hit the Road in L.A.

Grocer teams with digital community to explore city’s history through food
Downtown Los Angeles
Bristol Farms and LA Explained have teamed up to offer culinary-themed history tours of Los Angeles in July and August.

Southern California gourmet grocer Bristol Farms and history-focused digital community LA Explained have teamed up to offer Taste of: LA Gourmet Bus Tour, which will enable attendees to learn about the City of Angels’ most famous brands, founders and food mavens, with a road trip goodie bag of snacks curated by Bristol Farms and worth more than $150. 

Riders on the open-air double-decker Starline bus will discover the story of Los Angeles through food during tours taking place on Saturdays and Sundays, July 22 through Aug. 6, at the price of $99 per ticket. Tour participants will receive such treats as a bowl of Chasen’s Famous Chili from Bristol Farms, made with the recipe from a legendary Hollywood eatery in bygone days; a serving of “The Cookie,” the grocer’s chef-created treat; and hot and cold refreshments.

In fact, the former location of Chasen’s now houses a Bristol Farms, with some of the restaurant’s footprint still intact. Here, Bristol Farms and LA Explained have created a collection of archives and ephemera for visitors to experience.

Bristol Farms is about good food,” noted Adam Caldecott, CEO of Carson, Calif.-based Bristol Farms. “Our partnership with LA Explained takes the discovery experience out of the four walls of our stores. It will tell the story of LA’s diverse culture through a fun and innovative tour showcasing how food brings us together.”

Bristol Farms operates 14 stores in Southern California. It’s an independent operator within the Good Food Holdings family of brands. A subsidiary of Emart (which is part of The Shinsegae Group, a global retailer in Seoul, South Korea), Carson-based Good Food Holdings is also the holding company for four other food retailing brands: Metropolitan Market, Lazy Acres Natural Market, New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Markets. Bristol Farms was one of Progressive Grocer’s Top Regionals.

