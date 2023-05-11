Thrive Market Receives Climate Neutral Certification

The natural and organic food e-grocer Thrive Market Inc. is now officially Climate Neutral Certified. This move is part of the company’s goal of becoming the world’s first climate-positive grocer.

The consumer label for climate neutrality is earned by organizations that have chosen to be accountable against Climate Neutral Certified’s standard for the greenhouse-gas emissions generated in the production, operations and shipping of their goods and services.

[Read more: "Thrive Market’s Pennsylvania Fulfillment Center Receives TRUE Gold Certification"]

Thrive Market joins the growing number of companies achieving the Climate Neutral Certified Standard by measuring its 2022 greenhouse-gas emissions, taking action on reduction plans and offsetting its brand footprint with eligible-verified credits.

“Climate Neutral Certified companies are demonstrating immediate action on climate change is possible and essential,” said Austin Whitman, CEO of San Francisco-based Climate Neutral. “Climate Neutral Certified brands have built a powerful movement that gives companies and consumers meaningful ways to act on climate — today. They are leading the way, taking immediate voluntary action to address their carbon emissions and engaging their consumers around this important issue like never before.”

Climate Neutral’s certification builds on internationally recognized standards for carbon measurement and neutrality. All certified brands must measure cradle-to-consumer greenhouse-gas emissions each year to maintain certification. Then a brand must commit to reduction action plans to cut future emissions within a 12-24 month timeline, reporting progress on those plans annually. Finally, certified brands must invest in eligible verified carbon credits to compensate for cradle-to-consumer emissions, directing investment into critical projects that remove and help avoid emissions. The brand’s certification data is publicly available on Climate Neutral’s website, and the process is repeated annually when companies must recertify.

“Climate Neutral Certified marks Thrive Market’s continued commitment to an environmentally sustainable operating model,” noted Kristin De Simone, associate director of mission at Los Angeles-based Thrive Market. “The path to being the world’s first climate-positive grocer requires deep decarbonization and responsible reduction efforts. The scale of this vision is immense — and Climate Neutral will help guide our progress along the way.”

Thrive Market took additional steps to becoming the world’s first climate-positive grocer in April when its owned brands received Plastic Neutral certification. The e-grocer teamed with New York-based rePurpose Global to fund the recovery of as much nature-bound plastic waste as it uses for its branded product packaging and shipping materials.

Thrive Market was founded in 2014 to make healthy living easy and affordable for everyone. As an online membership-based market (1.2 million members), the retailer delivers healthy and sustainable products at member-only prices. At the same time, every annual membership sponsors a free membership for a family in need. Thrive Market offers 90-plus filters and values, allowing consumers to shop by diet and lifestyle. The company has been carbon neutral since 2014, committed to being carbon negative in 2025 and earned its B-Corp certification in 2020.