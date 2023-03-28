Thrive Market, rePurpose Global Square Off Against Plastic Pollution

Thrive Market’s owned brands are now officially Plastic Neutral certified. The e-grocer has teamed with rePurpose Global to fund the recovery of as much nature-bound plastic waste as it uses for its branded product packaging and shipping materials. This move is part of Thrive Market’s goal of becoming the world’s first climate-positive grocer.

Through this partnership, Thrive Marketis supporting rePurpose Global’s efforts to remove more than 680,000 pounds of plastic waste otherwise bound for nature by the end of the year. The company is backing rePurpose Global projects in India, Kenya and Colombia to collect and ethically process low-value plastic waste before it enters waterways, is openly burned or ends up in landfills.

“We have seen the alarming amount of waste generated every day by our industry, so to us, the urgency of the plastic waste crisis was impossible to ignore,” said Kristin De Simone, senior mission manager at Los Angeles-based Thrive Market. “Our planet needs us, and Thrive Market is making efforts to take urgent action. Starting with our owned brands and shipping materials is a signal to the broader business and our brand partners that we’re serious about taking responsibility for the plastic in our products and supply chain.”

In addition to helping address the plastic waste crisis, Thrive Market is supporting waste workers’ incomes by attaching value to hard-to-recycle plastics, and providing safe, stable and fairly paid employment opportunities through local waste management enterprises. Thrive Market and rePurpose Global are also launching a Plastic Action Working Group for third-party brands to collaborate and work together to drive industry change.

Thrive’s “commitment to financing the recovery of verified nature-bound plastic waste is a testament to their dedication to sustainability, and we are honored to be a part of their journey,” noted Svanika Balasubramanian, CEO and co-founder of New York-based rePurpose Global. “Together, we hope to set an example for other businesses and drive positive change in our industry.”