Thrive Market And LesserEvil Debut Exclusive Collaboration

Healthy online grocer Thrive Market has teamed with better-for-you snack brand LesserEvil on an exclusive co-branded organic popcorn line including an All About the Elote flavor. The other popcorn flavors brought out by both companies are Olive Oil, Salted, Vegan Butter, and Sweet and Salty.

Available to all of Thrive Market’s members within the continental United States, the items made their debut only on ThriveMarket.com on Nov. 30 for $2.99-$4.99. The Elote flavor offers the traditional taste of grilled corn on the cob with the flavors of peppers, cheeses and spices.

“At Thrive Market, our mission is simple: make healthy living easy, accessible and affordable for all,” noted Nick Green, co-founder and CEO of Los Angeles-based Thrive Market. “This Elote flavor is a fun take on making a traditional street treat accessible and affordable through this easy-to-love snack.”

The collection comes in packages using NEO Plastics, from Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Airpack Inc. NEO is an organic additive that transforms traditional plastic packaging into a sustainable packaging solution made for disposal in landfills. Once NEO packaging is collected and goes to a landfill, it accelerates the natural microbial digestion of the package. During this process, biogases are released and can be collected and turned into clean, renewable energy that can be used to power communities.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Thrive Market and introduce these new co-branded products that align with our mission of making organic, less processed snacks more accessible to everyone,” said Charles Coristine, president and CEO of Danbury, Conn.-based LesserEvil. “These new snacks leverage our partnership with NEO Plastics packaging and help propel us on our journey to our goal of becoming the most sustainable snack food company on the planet. We’re excited to leverage the Thrive Market platform to expand our footprint and further propel us toward this goal.”