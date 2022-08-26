A Focus on Inclusiveness Inspired Thrive Market's f.a.e. Line

When Thrive Market developed its f.a.e. proprietary beauty care line, the company was focused on bringing to market an assortment of products that would be accessible to a broad range of consumers.

“The beauty industry is notorious for being exclusive, whether it’s pricepoint, branding or shade ranges,” Christine McNerney, senior director of Home, Health + Beauty for Thrive Market, told Progressive Grocer's sister publication Store Brands. “However, with more and more people expecting transparency, inclusivity, and authenticity, the beauty industry is shifting. Beauty and wellness should not be a privilege and f.a.e. takes the privilege out of wellness. It’s skin care that’s easy, that works for everyone, and is accessible for all.”

As first reported by Store Brands, the launch of f.a.e. includes more than two dozen items in hair care, skin care and body care. The brand’s name, f.a.e., stands for “for all, everywhere” and the line was designed to take care of “every face, every race and every age.”

“The name was created from our own team’s brainstorms to signal the brand’s ethos–to be accessible, a clean brand that’s made for all, everywhere,” she said. “This is such an imperative initiative for our team at Thrive Market, directly shoring up our mission to make healthy living affordable and accessible to all, with affordable pricepoints and built for all.”

In offering the new line, Thrive utilized the verticals in the brand (for every day, for hydrations, for volumizing, for clarifying) to make it easy for consumers to understand which products can be used to meet their individual beauty goals. Additionally, the Thrive team controls the end-to-end packaging efforts and aligns those parameters to be more eco-conscious to meet company standards.

"Oftentimes, clean beauty brands in this space can be very intimidating, and if you don’t know what certain ingredients are for, it can be really overwhelming,” McNerney said. “We want to make it easy to decide what makes you feel your best.