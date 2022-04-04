Thrive Market Crowned Top-Performing Brand in 2022 Retail Personalization Index

Thrive Market, an online market offering healthy and sustainable products, has earned top scores on the Retail Personalization Index for its sophisticated mobile app and email experiences using a data-driven personalization strategy that aims to enrich the entire customer experience. The health-first e-grocer shared the No. 1 spot with Paris-based beauty retailer Sephora.

The annual research report is conducted by Sailthru, a CM Group brand and personalized marketing automation technology provider for retailers and publishers. The Retail Personalization Index offers a comprehensive study on the personalization capabilities of today’s top retailers, and this year marks the fifth annual report, for which more than 500 brands were evaluated.

“With more retailers turning to zero- and first-party data strategies to drive the future of marketing, it is more important than ever to create value-driven personalized engagement with customers to collect insights that offer continuously better experiences — and revenue opportunities — across every touchpoint,” said Jason Grunberg, general manager at New York-based Sailthru.

Thrive Market was founded in 2014, and since then has focused on developing a climate-positive grocery store by diverting 90% of waste generated by its warehouses away from landfills to be recycled, composted or reused. The company also launched a plastic-recycling program for members in 2021 and committed to being a plastic-neutral company in 2023.

The e-grocer received recognition for having dominated the mobile category with its highly intuitive app driven by past purchases and preferences. Thrive Market also earned high marks for its email approach, in which the brand delivers an experience that is immediately personalized from onboarding data and continues to integrate even more advanced personalization elements over time.

The brand additionally includes a combination of newsletters and triggered content in its emails that help gather additional insights and drive more sales.

“We are thrilled to have been crowned as a top performing brand in this year’s Retail Personalization Index,” said Lindsay McGovern, senior director of CRM and lifestyle at Los Angeles-based Thrive Market. “Personalization is integrated into our entire customer strategy, from the moment someone lands on our webpage, to our ongoing relationship on email and on our app. Our approach to personalization creates incredible value for our members – and drives strong performance for the business.”

Thrive Market was the only food retailer to make the index’s top 15 companies. Other food retailers to make the list were Target, which ranked 17th; Walmart, in 22nd place; Daily Harvest, in 29th place; BJ’s Wholesale Club, in 52nd place; Kmart, in 76th place; and Amazon, in 93rd place.

The 2022 Retail Personalization Index includes findings from the consumer personalization survey, the retailer personalization survey and the consumer privacy survey. Further, a team of researchers calculated the scores of the index, which come from a checklist of 80 attributes that a retailer could implement to personalize and/or enhance a customer’s experience across its site, email, mobile, other digital channels, offline promotions and privacy measures.