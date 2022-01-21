Thrive Market Earns TRUE Zero Waste Certification for 2 Fulfillment Centers

Health-first e-grocer Thrive Market has worked with Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) to secure TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) Zero Waste Certification for two fulfillment centers in Sparks, Nev., and Batesville, Ind. The certification aims to change the way that materials flow through society so that all products are eventually reused and diverted from landfill, incineration (waste-to-energy) and the environment.

Earning TRUE certification enables Thrive Market to rethink how resources are used by turning waste into savings, cutting greenhouse-gas emissions, managing risk, reinvesting resources and creating jobs at the two certified fulfillment centers. This action supports the online retailer’s commitments to being the world’s first climate-positive grocer, being carbon negative by 2025, securing Zero Waste Certification this year and being plastic neutral by 2023.

Last August, Thrive Market opened a third fulfillment center, in Hanover Township, Pa.

Los Angeles-based Thrive Market is an online membership-based market that carries a curation of organic and non-GMO products, and offers 90-plus filters and values, allowing customers to shop by diet and lifestyle. The company has been carbon neutral since 2014 and is one of the largest e-commerce companies to receive B-Corp certification.

Established in 2008, Washington, D.C.-based GBCI is the premier organization independently recognizing excellence in green business industry performance and practice globally.