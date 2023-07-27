T&T Supermarkets to Open 2nd Location in Ottawa Region

A month after revealing plans for its first store in the United States, Canada-based T&T Supermarkets is continuing its growth strategy in its own country with a second store located in the Ottawa region. Canada’s largest Asian supermarket chain has released plans to anchor the Hazeldean Mall in Kanata, Ontario, with a new 38,000-square-foot store to better serve the area’s growing population.

“Adding a new store in Ottawa was an easy decision. If you’ve ever visited the T&T on Hunt Club on a Saturday morning, you’ll know it’s packed to the brim. We’re delighted that more and more people are choosing our stores as a destination for fresh and exciting food experiences,” said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T, which is based in Richmond, British Columbia, with offices in Toronto. “Also, we can tell from our online delivery service data that many online orders are coming from the Kanata area. So we’re doing this for our amazing, loyal customers in Kanata – bringing the full store experience even closer to home.”

“Over the past few months, we have received so many inquiries about rumors of our new Kanata location. We haven’t been able to comment until now, but today we are so thrilled to confirm that the rumors are true,” added Jimmy Wen, T&T district manager. “Kanata is a growing community, with talent coming from all over the country – this new store is going to be a great experience for them.”

The new location will showcase T&T’s extensive range of Asian snacks and gifts, produce, seafood, bakery and self-serve hot meal options like T&T’s popular Chinese crepes. The Kanata store is expected to open in the winter of 2024.

Last month, the business shared plans for its first store in the United States. The fast-growing ethnic grocer intends to open a flagship store in the Seattle area during summer 2024. As it expands operations into the United States, the retailer will also establish a regional office in the greater Los Angeles area.

Also opening during the summer of 2024 is the company’s new store in London, Ontario. At 39,000 square feet, this T&T location will be the largest Asian supermarket in town.

T&T Supermarket’s parent company, Loblaw Cos., operates more than 2,400 stores in Canada, with more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees. The Brampton, Ontario-based company is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.