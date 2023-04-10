Canada’s Largest Asian Supermarket Chain Is Expanding in Ontario

T&T Supermarkets has revealed that it will open a new store in London, Ontario. Located at 530 Oxford Street West, the new store will be in close proximity to the University of Western Ontario.

“When I was a student at Western, I carpooled with friends for three hours to the closest T&T in Toronto to get the ingredients I needed to make simple meals in residence,” said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets. “Despite the long drive, going to T&T is what cured my feeling of being homesick, having moved to London from Vancouver, B.C. Twenty year later, I still think London residents and students crave what T&T has to offer, so I am delighted that I finally get to bring the T&T experience back to my old school stomping grounds.”

At 39,000 square feet, the new T&T will be the largest Asian supermarket in town. According to the company, the new store will offer an immersive experience of food culture, spanning fresh produce, Asian groceries, bakery, and in-store prepared foods at a hot-meal buffet bar, as well as sushi, Hong Kong barbecue pork and its popular Tianjin crepe station.

The new T&T will also offer customers the convenience of online ordering for both home delivery and click-and-collect on the grocer’s website and T&T mobile App.

London T&T will be located in a strip mall that is currently under renovation to prepare for the expansive grocery store. Expected to open in summer 2024, the store will create 120 jobs.

“We are pleased to welcome T&T Supermarkets to London, Ontario. We worked diligently over a number of years to bring this nationally recognized brand to our city. T&T Supermarkets has a unique offering, and we are confident they are the right partner to serve London’s growing and diverse population,” said Ali Soufan, president of London, Ontario-based York Developments.

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec. It was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is now led by second-generation successor Tina Lee. In 2009, the food retailer was acquired by Loblaw Cos. Ltd.

T&T Supermarket is based in Richmond, British Columbia, with offices in Toronto. Parent company Loblaw Cos. operates more than 2,400 stores in Canada, with more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees. The Brampton, Ontario-based company is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.