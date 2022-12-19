T&T Supermarket Debuts Its Largest Store, in Montreal

T&T’s founders, Cindy and Jack Lee, opened their first Vancouver supermarket in 1993, at a time when Asian products were hard to come by in Canadian grocery stores. They named the store after their two daughters, Tina and Tiffany — T&T. The food retailer was acquired by Loblaw Cos. Ltd. in 2009. Today, T&T Supermarket is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating more than 30 stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec with the help of 5,300 colleagues.

“The first time I visited a T&T, I was very impressed, and I told Tina, 'We have to bring T&T to Québec,’” said Robert Sayer, Loblaw’s COO. “Living in Montreal, I know people will love T&T’s unique fresh assortment. Seafood, kitchen and bakery are particularly outstanding and will appeal to a much wider audience. T&T is a growing part of Loblaw’s business, and we’re excited to bring them to Québec.”

“We are very pleased to welcome T&T Supermarket to Saint-Laurent, a vibrant and thriving community known for its cultural diversity,” added Saint-Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa. “In addition to creating hundreds of jobs, this first store in Québec will contribute to increasing the food supply for our residents while enhancing a strategic commercial site.”

The Montreal store is also creating more than 300 new jobs in the area.

Loblaw Cos. operates more than 2,400 stores in Canada, with more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees. The Brampton, Ontario-based company is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.