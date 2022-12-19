Advertisement
12/19/2022

T&T Supermarket Debuts Its Largest Store, in Montreal

Asian food retailer opens 1st location in Quebec
Marian Zboraj
Digital Editor
Marian Zboraj profile picture
T&T Supermarkets CEO
T&T Supermarket's second-generation successor and CEO, Tina Lee, opens the chain's first store in Quebec.

The first T&T Supermarket store in Montreal, Quebéc, has opened its doors in the borough of Saint-Laurent. Located at 300 Sainte-Croix Avenue, near the intersection of Highways 15 and 40, the store offers residents of the greater Montreal area an array of Asian products and food. Representing a multimillion-dollar investment, this approximately 70,000-square-foot store is the chain’s first in Québec and the largest in the country.

[Read more: “T&T Supermarkets Opens 4th Store in Calgary]

The Montreal T&T store offers:

  • More than 20,000 products, including a wide variety of fresh produce, premium fruits and gifts, live seafood, and trendy snacks.
  • Fresh food and products prepared and cooked in-store or sourced from across Asia authentic pastries, custom cakes, a sushi bar, a self-serve hot-food station, a barbecue station, and rare-find street foods such as Asian-style crepes and pork belly buns.
  • A variety of imported beers and wines from different parts of Asia, including alcoholic and nonalcoholic beers sold exclusively at T&T. The Montreal store is the first and only T&T in the country to sell alcohol.
  • T&T's full line of private label products -- up to 400 items -- including Asian comfort foods such as scallion pancakes and dumplings, pantry stables such as sauces and noodles, healthy snacks, and kitchen accessories.
  • Health and beauty products and cosmetics that are usually found only in Asia.

“We are finally embarking on our adventure in Québec in order to not only meet the Asian communities here, but to offer a unique culinary experience to every Quebécer,” said Tina Lee, second-generation successor and CEO of Richmond, British Columbia-based T&T. “In my many visits to Québec, I have been excited to discover a rich culinary culture that combines creativity and diversity, and I look forward to T&T contributing to Quebécers' growing appetite for new culinary experiences and discoveries.”

T&T Montreal
T&T Supermarket’s newest store will offer residents of the Greater Montreal area an array of Asian products and food.

T&T’s founders, Cindy and Jack Lee, opened their first Vancouver supermarket in 1993, at a time when Asian products were hard to come by in Canadian grocery stores. They named the store after their two daughters, Tina and Tiffany T&T. The food retailer was acquired by Loblaw Cos. Ltd. in 2009. Today, T&T Supermarket is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating more than 30 stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec with the help of 5,300 colleagues.

“The first time I visited a T&T, I was very impressed, and I told Tina, 'We have to bring T&T to Québec,’ said Robert Sayer, Loblaw’s COO. “Living in Montreal, I know people will love T&T’s unique fresh assortment. Seafood, kitchen and bakery are particularly outstanding and will appeal to a much wider audience. T&T is a growing part of Loblaw’s business, and we’re excited to bring them to Québec.

“We are very pleased to welcome T&T Supermarket to Saint-Laurent, a vibrant and thriving community known for its cultural diversity,” added Saint-Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa. “In addition to creating hundreds of jobs, this first store in Québec will contribute to increasing the food supply for our residents while enhancing a strategic commercial site.”

The Montreal store is also creating more than 300 new jobs in the area.

Loblaw Cos. operates more than 2,400 stores in Canada, with more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees. The Brampton, Ontario-based company is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

Also Worth Reading

    You May Also Like

    Advertisement