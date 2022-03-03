Canada’s Largest Asian Supermarket Chain Positioned for More Growth

A few months after releasing plans for two new stores in Toronto and Montreal, T&T Supermarkets is continuing its steady expansion across Canada with two more stores in western Canada over the next year.

T&T is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, with stores in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. Stores offer customers a selection of ethnic products, including a wide variety of fresh produce, meat, seafood, grocery items, daily baked breads and ready-to-eat meals.

The company’s newest Calgary store, located at 10 Sage Hill Plaza NW, will be the fourth T&T Supermarkets location in the city. The Northwest Calgary store will open December 2022. The company also divulged that a new British Columbia store will be located at the intersection of Lougheed and King Edward at 1085 Woolridge Street in Coquitlam. This T&T store is also expected to open in late 2022, and will be the second location serving the local community.

"T&T stores have increasingly become a community gathering place, where customers go to get out of the house, enjoy the shopping experience and bump into old friends," said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets. "We are excited to bring this experience to the local community in Northwest Calgary with our Sage Hill location, as well as the growing communities of Lougheed, Burquitlam and the students of Simon Fraser University with our new Coquitlam location."

Both the Sage Hill and Coquitlam locations will offer customers the convenience of online ordering for home delivery and click-and-collect at www.tntsupermarket.com and the T&T mobile App. Customers who don't live close to a T&T Supermarket can also shop online for an assortment of T&T products for home delivery.

Meanwhile, the Asian supermarket chain previously revealed plans to open a new Toronto store at CF Fairview Mall during the winter of 2022. The supermarket will occupy more than 36,000 square feet of a former Sears department store. T&T also said it would open its first store in the province of Quebec by the end of 2022. Located in the Montreal borough of Saint-Laurent, at 300 Sainte-Croix Avenue, the new T&T location will become the chain's largest store in Canada, at almost 70,000 square feet.

These four new stores will bring T&T Supermarkets' store count to 33 locations across Canada.

"The opening of four new T&T locations over the next year is a testament to T&T’s thriving business, as Canadians embrace new flavors and trends while also seeking the traditional foods and comforts of home," said Robert Sawyer, COO of Loblaw Cos. Ltd., T&T’s parent company. "We’re proud of the T&T Supermarkets team for what they've been able to accomplish and look forward to supporting the business' growth in the future."

Based in Richmond, British Columbia, T&T was acquired by Loblaw Cos. Ltd. in 2009. Loblaw Cos. operates more than 2,400 stores in Canada, with more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees. The Brampton, Ontario-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.