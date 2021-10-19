Fast-Growing Asian Supermarket Expands in Canada

The largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada is expanding its business in that country with a new location in British Columbia. T&T Supermarkets’ new Langley store, located in the Willowbrook Shopping Centre at unit 100, 19705 Fraser Highway, will celebrate its grand opening on Oct. 22 at 9 a.m.

Founded in Vancouver in 1993, T&T Supermarkets operates 28 stores in the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

The new 40,000-square-foot Langley store will offer the community a wide variety of fresh produce, meat, seafood, grocery items and ready-to-consume Asian meals. It will also provide customers the choice to do their shopping online via www.tntsupermarket.com or via the T&T app for express delivery or click-and-collect service.

"Langley is a lovely, fast-growing community, and we have been looking to open a location there for quite a long time. Our patience paid off, and we finally found our first-choice location at Willowbrook Shopping Centre and a great partner in QuadReal Property Group," said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets, which is based in Richmond, British Columbia. "We look forward to bringing a new cultural destination and memorable shopping experience to the Langley community with the opening of our new T&T Supermarket."

"As our Langley community continues to grow and become more multicultural in their tastes and expectations, we believe T&T Supermarkets will be a delicious and welcome addition for our clientele," said Chrystal Burns, SVP, retail for Vancouver-based QuadReal Property Group.

For T&T Rewards Card Members only, a soft opening will take place at the Langley store on Oct. 20-21 so members can get exclusive souvenirs and offers.

T&T Supermarkets opened a store in South Calgary last November, its sixth store in Alberta. In addition, it recently debuted a new 27,000-square-foot store in Toronto on College Street, following the closure of its Cherry Street store in the city.