T&T Supermarkets Reveals Location of 1st Quebec Store

After two months of deliberation, Canadian ethnic grocer T&T Supermarkets has revealed that its first store in Quebec will be located in the Montreal borough of Saint-Laurent, at 300 Sainte-Croix Avenue. Requiring an investment of several million dollars, the new T&T store, at almost 70,000 square feet, will become the chain's largest store in Canada.

T&T offers customers a unique selection of Asian products, including a wide variety of fresh produce, meat, seafood, grocery items, daily baked breads, ready-to-eat meals and the popular T&T private label collection. The Asian supermarket chain already operates 29 stores in the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

Quebec’s first T&T will be located in a former Loblaws store, just north of Highway 40 and close to Highway 15 and Highway Décarie. The store was expected to open earlier in 2022, but the business wanted to extend its commitment to the vaccination clinic currently set up at the location to support the COVID-19 vaccination effort.

“Since we announced our plans, honestly, it has been so uplifting to hear all the excited shoutouts," said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T, which is based in Richmond, British Columbia. "I want to thank all the customers who reached out to us to extend a warm invitation, and who gave helpful suggestions on where we should locate our new store. This customer feedback gave us confidence that we would attract customers from all around the city, so it is important that we have great highway access. Selecting this particular building also meant that we could give customers in the greater Montreal area the best T&T shopping experience we know how to offer. 300 Sainte Croix will not only be the biggest Asian supermarket in Montreal, it will be the biggest T&T Supermarket in all of Canada."

The Quebec store will create more than 300 jobs. T&T’s recruitment efforts are already underway for store department heads, store assistant department heads and store department supervisors who live in Montreal and speak French. Training will be conducted in Ottawa, Ontario, the closest store to Montreal. Interested applicants should apply at [email protected].

The Saint-Laurent grand opening is scheduled to take place by the end of 2022. In the meantime, customers in Quebec who can't wait to try T&T products can use the company's online ordering platform.

T&T is also scheduled to open a new store at CF Fairview Mall, in Toronto, in the winter of 2022.

T&T was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and acquired by Loblaw Cos. Ltd. in 2009. Loblaw Cos. operates more than 2,400 stores in Canada, with more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees. The Brampton, Ontario-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.