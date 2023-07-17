Metro Offers Summer Lunch Clubs for Kids in Ontario

Canada-based Metro Inc. will host Mini Metro Lunch Clubs in designated community parks across Ontario this summer. Children aged 2 to 8 are invited to join the sessions with qualified child care staff on site and partake in a diverse selection of activities tailored to specific age groups, providing parents the opportunity for some child-free time this summer.

“As a community grocer, Metro recognizes alone time is in short supply for parents, especially during the summer months,” said Mathieu Robitaille, head of marketing at Metro Ontario Inc. “For parents, grocery shopping alone can be a treat, but many don’t have the opportunity. By hosting these sessions, we aim to take the stress out of shopping and provide some fun for the whole family.”

[Read more: "Canada’s Largest Asian Supermarket to Open 1st Store in U.S."]

Mini Metro Lunch Clubs will be hosted in the following locations:

Ottawa

Kristina Kiss Park on July 19, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Tierney Park on July 20, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Mississauga

Lakeside Park on Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Burlington

Millcroft Park on Aug. 30, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Additionally, for families in Hamilton and Stoney Creek, Mini Metro Lunch Club will be hosted at the Winona Peach Festival Grounds on Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Once parents arrive at a local Mini Metro Lunch Club session, they will register their children on-site and receive an exclusive coupon that can be redeemed at select Metro locations. Parents are welcome to stay on the premises or should remain within 15 minutes of the park, as all children will be required to be picked up within 2 hours of drop-off.

­­­­With annual sales of more than CAD $19 billion, Montreal-based Metro Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 95,000 people. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer and provider of e-commerce services, the company operates or services a network of 975 food stores under several banners, including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, and 645 drug stores. Metro is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.