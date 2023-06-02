Advertisement
06/02/2023

T&T Supermarkets Continues Growth Across Canada

Popular Asian retailer's latest store opens in British Columbia to serve an ever-growing community
Marian Zboraj
Digital Editor
Marian Zboraj profile picture
T&T B.C.
At 37,000 square feet, the new Coquitlam T&T store will be the second in the area to serve an ever-growing community.

Asian grocery chain T&T Supermarkets is making multicultural products more accessible by continuing its growth across Canada. The company has opened its newest location in Coquitlam, British Columbia – its second store in the city.

The new store at 1085 Woolridge Street is located next to Ikea, visible to commuters from the Trans-Canada highway. It is expected to have a regional draw, well positioned to serve the growing communities of Coquitlam, Lougheed, Burquitlam, Simon Fraser University and New Westminster. The 37,000-square-foot store will welcome 150 new colleagues to the team, and feature T&T’s full assortment of Asian snacks and gifts, produce, seafood, bakery, and self-serve hot meal options like T&T’s Chinese crepe, a savory beef wrap.

“When we opened our first location in Coquitlam 23 years ago, no one could understand why – the Asian community at the time was much smaller than it is today,” said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets. “But what we found was that the fresh food and assortment of flavors we offer appealed to a much wider, more diverse crowd and the store was a total success. As the community continues to grow, we’ve felt the love for T&T grow along with it. That’s why we’re so pleased to be opening a second, even bigger location to better serve the needs of the community and complement our original Coquitlam Center location.”

T&T B.C.
T&T Supermarkets continues to make multicultural products more accessible with the growth of its Asian grocery stores.

The new Coquitlam supermarket comes off the heels of a number of successful T&T store openings, including a store in Montreal, which is the company’s first location in Quebec. Its most recent opening happened last month at the CF Fairview Mall in Toronto, Ontario. Located at 1800 Shepparrd Avenue East, the 36,000-square-foot store is the first of its kind in Ontario to offer Asian Street Food as well as a walk-up counter for mall patrons to order easily.

“T&T is proud to bring an entirely new food experience to Fairview Mall," said Lee. “Together with Cadillac Fairview, we’ve been working hard for over four years to bring this vision to life, turning unused space into a culinary destination that will draw food lovers from all across the region.” 

The ethnic grocer also recently announced a new location in London, Ontario, scheduled to open next year.

T&T Supermarket is based in Richmond, British Columbia, with offices in Toronto. Parent company Loblaw Cos. operates more than 2,400 stores in Canada, with more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees. The Brampton, Ontario-based company is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of  the top food and consumables retailers in North America

