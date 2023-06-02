T&T Supermarkets Continues Growth Across Canada

The new Coquitlam supermarket comes off the heels of a number of successful T&T store openings, including a store in Montreal, which is the company’s first location in Quebec. Its most recent opening happened last month at the CF Fairview Mall in Toronto, Ontario. Located at 1800 Shepparrd Avenue East, the 36,000-square-foot store is the first of its kind in Ontario to offer Asian Street Food as well as a walk-up counter for mall patrons to order easily.

“T&T is proud to bring an entirely new food experience to Fairview Mall," said Lee. “Together with Cadillac Fairview, we’ve been working hard for over four years to bring this vision to life, turning unused space into a culinary destination that will draw food lovers from all across the region.”

The ethnic grocer also recently announced a new location in London, Ontario, scheduled to open next year.

T&T Supermarket is based in Richmond, British Columbia, with offices in Toronto. Parent company Loblaw Cos. operates more than 2,400 stores in Canada, with more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees. The Brampton, Ontario-based company is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.