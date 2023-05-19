Hy-Vee Doubles Down on Expansion in Tennessee

While it doesn’t yet have a presence in the Volunteer State, Hy-Vee Inc. is planning to build two stores in Murfreesboro, Tenn., according to local reports. The grocer is set to open its first location in the state this year in Spring Hill, about 35 miles south of Nashville.

The Murfreesboro Planning Commission recently approved plans for Hy-Vee stores to be located off New Salem Highway near Barfield Road, and another off Memorial Boulevard and Haynes Drive on the north side of the city. The former will be 116,000 square feet and include gas pumps and a 6,000-square-foot convenience store, while the latter is 153,051 square feet, including a 10,126 square-foot liquor store.

According to the local report, Hy-Vee has a master plan for the Memorial Boulevard location that includes a gas station and convenience store, as well as a drive-thru restaurant.

The Hy-Vee location in Spring Hill will be approximately 160,000 square feet, and will be among Hy-Vee’s first locations to open in the Southeast. The company said in recent years that it would be expanding its footprint into several new states, among them Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama.

“Hy-Vee made a great decision to locate its first Tennessee store in Spring Hill — and we welcome them,” said Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman when the store was initially announced last year. “Having surpassed 50,000 in population, our city continues to be a favored destination for additional specialty and high-end firms. Our residents are in the drivers’ seat and like doing business locally.”

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company has a team of more than 80,000 employees and is No. 36 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Hy-Vee as a 2023 Top Regional.