Hy-Vee Opens 1st Health Infusion Clinic in Iowa, More Locations Planned

Hy-Vee Inc. has opened its first Hy-Vee Health infusion clinic in its home state of Iowa to provide greater health care accessibility throughout the communities it serves.

Located at 7300 Westown Parkway, Suite 320, in West Des Moines, the referral-based infusion clinic provides rheumatology, gastroenterology, pulmonology, neurology, dermatology and oncology treatments, among others, for chronic health conditions. The free-standing clinic is staffed by licensed physicians and nurse practitioners, and features three private infusion rooms and five group infusion suites, offering a comfortable setting for patients receiving specialty treatments. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon.

“We are proud to open our first Hy-Vee Health infusion clinic as we expand our focus toward providing trusted, high-quality care to infusion patients,” said Aaron Wiese, president of Hy-Vee. “As an independent clinic, Hy-Vee Health is an affordable, convenient and accessible option for patients who face chronic and complex conditions. Our vision for Hy-Vee Health is to provide convenient, cost-effective health solutions for patients across the United States.”

Several additional Hy-Vee Health infusion clinics are already planned to open later this year.