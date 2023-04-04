Hy-Vee Opens 1st Health Infusion Clinic in Iowa, More Locations Planned

The new Hy-Vee Health infusion clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon.
Hy-Vee Inc. has opened its first Hy-Vee Health infusion clinic in its home state of Iowa to provide greater health care accessibility throughout the communities it serves.
Located at 7300 Westown Parkway, Suite 320, in West Des Moines, the referral-based infusion clinic provides rheumatology, gastroenterology, pulmonology, neurology, dermatology and oncology treatments, among others, for chronic health conditions. The free-standing clinic is staffed by licensed physicians and nurse practitioners, and features three private infusion rooms and five group infusion suites, offering a comfortable setting for patients receiving specialty treatments. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon.
“We are proud to open our first Hy-Vee Health infusion clinic as we expand our focus toward providing trusted, high-quality care to infusion patients,” said Aaron Wiese, president of Hy-Vee. “As an independent clinic, Hy-Vee Health is an affordable, convenient and accessible option for patients who face chronic and complex conditions. Our vision for Hy-Vee Health is to provide convenient, cost-effective health solutions for patients across the United States.”
Several additional Hy-Vee Health infusion clinics are already planned to open later this year.
The Hy-Vee Health infusion clinic is a further extension of Hy-Vee’s commitment to specialty care. Since 2014, the retailer has operated Amber Specialty Pharmacy, a specialty pharmacy provider licensed in 50 states, with 19 locations across the United States. Amber Specialty Pharmacy specializes in providing personalized care for patients with complex conditions.
Hy-Vee has invested heavily in other health-and-wellness areas by employing a team of registered dietitians and creating a free educational program for children, Hy-Vee KidsFit, which promotes physical activity and healthy-lifestyle habits. Most recently, the retailer introduced telehealth and online pharmacy provider RedBox Rx, pharmacy benefit manager Vivid Clear Rx, and e-commerce health-and-wellness site WholeLotta Good.
Employee-ownedHy-Veeoperates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company has a team of more than 80,000 employees and is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of thetop food and consumables retailers in North America.