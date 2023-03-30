Hy-Vee Dietitians Aim to Improve Blood Sugar Management

Hy-Vee registered dietitians will host programs and events to help customers improve blood sugar management, including a new virtual program starting in May for people with prediabetes, diabetes or gestational diabetes. Additionally, 1,500 free A1C screenings will be available at select Hy-Vee locations throughout the month of April, while supplies last.

An A1C screening is a simple blood test that measures average blood sugar levels over the past three months. The test is used to identify prediabetes or diabetes. Registration is required for a free screening and can be made online. Once a consumer is registered, a local Hy-Vee dietitian will reach out to schedule a screening based on availability. The screenings will be provided in partnership with RX Sugar, Embecta, Good Measure, Catalina Crunch and Fairlife.

[Read more: "Hy-Vee Pilot Brings COVID, Flu Test-to-Treat Services In-Store"]

Under the virtual program, Hy-Vee dietitians will guide individuals with prediabetes, diabetes or gestational diabetes through an action-based virtual group program to reduce sugar intake, control cravings and help reduce inflammation. The virtual sessions will aim to facilitate positive behavior changes through nutrition education, healthy goal planning, group discussions and more. Program participants will get the following:

Pre-program A1C and biometric screening (in person with a dietitian at select Hy-Vee locations)

Four 60-minute sessions (every two weeks over an eight-week period)

Post-program screenings (in person with a dietitian at select Hy-Vee locations)

Those who participate in the April A1C screenings can sign up for the virtual program at a discounted rate.

Additionally, Hy-Vee dietitians will host free virtual classes every Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m. featuring simple recipes and products to try. April class topics include Oh Sugar, Brunch Buffet Basics, Dairy-Good Uses for Yogurt, and Balancing Macronutrients. The dietitians will also present virtual Freezer Meal Workshops to help families save time and money by prepping five meals. Registration for both series is available online.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states and has a team of more than 93,000 employees. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.