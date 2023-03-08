Hy-Vee Pilot Brings COVID, Flu Test-to-Treat Services In-Store

Through a pilot program with health-and-wellness services company eTrueNorth, HyVee, Inc. is bringing a new COVID-19 and flu test-to-treat service to select pharmacies in Iowa. The grocer is one of the first pharmacy providers in the state to offer the service.

After completing an online assessment, patients who have been exposed or are showing symptoms can get tested for both COVID-19 and flu with one test, and receive prescribed treatment directly from a Hy-Vee pharmacist. The free test, which is administered via an outdoor, drive-thru testing process, is available for patients over age 12 by appointment only.

“We are proud to introduce this new service as part of our commitment toward making health care more accessible and convenient for our patients,” said Aaron Wiese, president of Hy-Vee. “This pilot allows our pharmacists to practice at the top of their license and provide additional care and support for our patients and their families.”

The new testing service is currently available at the following Hy-Vee pharmacy locations:

North Ankeny Hy-Vee 410 N. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny, Iowa

Cedar Falls Hy-Vee 6301 University Ave., Cedar Falls, Iowa

Edgewood Hy-Vee 5050 Edgewood Road NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Chariton Hy-Vee 2001 Court Ave., Chariton, Iowa

West Broadway Hy-Vee 2323 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs, Iowa

Fort Dodge Hy-Vee 115 S. 29th St., Fort Dodge, Iowa

Mount Pleasant Hy-Vee 1700 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, Iowa

Gordon Plaza Hy-Vee 3301 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, Iowa

Waukee Hy-Vee 1005 Hickman Road, Waukee, Iowa

During the month of February, Hy-Vee administered 1,000 free cholesterol screenings at more than 50 stores throughout its eight-state region. The company’s dietitians also debuted a five-week weight management program tailored to each participant’s lifestyle and goals.

In January, the grocer committed to administering 1,000 free vitamin D screenings.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states and has a team of more than 93,000 employees. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.