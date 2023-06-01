BJ’s Reveals Opening Date for 1st Club in Tennessee

BJ's Wholesale Club has revealed its newest club in La Vergne, Tenn., will open on June 14. The club, located 20 miles outside of downtown Nashville at 543 Industrial Boulevard, marks the first BJ’s in the state of Tennessee. The retailer will now have a total of 238 U.S. clubs, expanding the company’s footprint to its 19th state.

“We can’t wait to open our doors to the La Vergne community at BJ’s brand-new club,” said Christopher Kelly, club manager of La Vergne’s BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We’re thrilled to be a part of this momentous occasion as BJ’s Wholesale Club expands into the state of Tennessee, bringing the unbeatable value and incredible savings to our newest members in Rutherford County. Our entire team is extremely proud to have this remarkable opportunity and impact the communities where we work and live in a positive way.”

[Read more: “BJ’s Adds to Its Club Count in Georgia”]

BJ’s Charitable Foundation is supporting its new community though a partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. This summer, BJ’s Charitable Foundation is supporting Second Harvest’s Hunger Free Summer initiative, a program that raises awareness of hunger within the community and provides healthy meals to youth who are facing food insecurity as school cafeterias close for the summer months.

In addition, BJ’s is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee through its Feeding Communities program. The program is a year-round food rescue partnership where the company donates unsold food to Feeding America member food banks in its footprint, helping to provide wholesome food to local families in need.

In celebration of its new club in the Nashville area, BJ’s is offering a limited-time founding member offer for local shoppers now through June 15. Shoppers can sign up for The Club Card Membership for one year at $55 and get a $40 welcome reward plus, $50 in coupons. Shoppers can also choose to sign up for The Club+ Card Membership for one year at $110 and get a $80 welcome reward plus, $50 in coupons.

The La Vergne club also features a BJ's Gas station, which opens on June 2.

Meanwhile, the membership warehouse club recently reported a favorable first quarter, with comparable-club sales, excluding gasoline sales, increasing 5.7% year over year. Income from continuing operations increased by 3.1% to $116 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased 16.4% year over year to $257 million.

During the quarter, BJ’s digitally enabled comparable sales grew 19% year over year and membership fee income increased 6.1% to $102.5 million. Gross profit increased to $880 million, from $790.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates 237 clubs and 168 BJ’s Gas locations in 18 states. The company is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.